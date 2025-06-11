Former Iowa State Star Breaks Silence on Offseason Trade Rumors
Former Iowa State Cyclone Breece Hall has been at the center of trade rumors for months with the New York Jets. Following Wednesday’s minicamp practice, the running back finally had the opportunity to address those rumors.
"I was seeing it just like everybody else was," Hall said. "It didn't happen. I'm here. [Aaron Glenn] called me and told me he wanted me to be here. For me, that meant a lot. Like I said, I'm here. I'm here to work, to do my job, and prove to them that I deserve to be here."
Jets Coach Offers Reassurance, but RB Committee Looms
Getting confirmation from the new head coach should solidify that Hall will play out the 2025 season with the Jets. Still, Glenn did express that he wants all three of his running backs to share the load out of the backfield, which will certainly eat into Hall’s carries this season.
Hall is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and coming off a poor season in 2024, it was understandable to see his name swirl in the trade rumor mill. After all, the former second-round pick made quite the impression in Year 2 as the focal point of a New York offense that went off the rails when quarterback Aaron Rodgers was lost for the season in Week 1.
Halls’ struggles in 2024 were twofold. A bruise-and-cruise style runner, Hall is best served as a feature back who wears down defenses throughout a game before exploding for chunk yardage. However, he never received more than 20 carries in a game last season, averaging just 13 carries per game. To that point, his only 100-yard game was the only time he carried the ball more than 16 times. To make matters worse, he fumbled six times, bringing his career total to nine.
It’s clear with the rushing workload being split between Hall, two other backs, and new quarterback Justin Fields, Hall will have to make the most of every touch. As long as he corrects the fumbling issues and sees a boost to his rushing averages, which dropped to 4.2 last year, he should be in the clear.
Even with assurance this offseason that he won’t be shipped off, he’s still going to need to rebound to avoid resurging as a trade candidate closer to the trade deadline later this year. Still, it won’t be easy for him to cash in on his final year as he potentially heads into free agency with limited opportunities in a shared backfield.