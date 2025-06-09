Former Iowa State Star Receives Major NFL Update With Jets
Former Iowa State Cyclone star Breece Hall may have a harder time completing his NFL comeback thanks to the New York Jets’ new approach in the backfield.
According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, the Jets will look to deploy a three-headed rushing attack on top of new elite scrambling quarterback Justin Fields.
While Hall was the lead back in New York last season, he wasn’t used in a high-volume capacity. Still, his carry share, 209, was much higher than rookie backs Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis, who split for 122 carries.
It appears in 2025, Hall will have to share the backfield role even more with those two entering their second seasons under new head coach Aaron Glenn.
Hall’s 2024 season was a disappointment after falling just four yards short of 1,000 yards in 2023. He only totaled 876 yards and fumbled six times. Despite his bruise-and-cruise running style, he never recorded more than 20 rushing attempts in a single game in any of the 16 games he started.
With Glenn pouring focus into establishing a multi-faced rushing attack, Fields will eat into the carry share as well on designed runs and broken pass plays. That leaves few opportunities for Hall to rebound in a big way in the final year of his rookie contract.
It’s no surprise Hall has been linked to many trade pitches this offseason, but it seems unlikely for New York to trade the former Cyclone with the inexperience in the backfield that would remain otherwise. Still, while Hall may not have had a true breakout at the NFL level just yet, his style of play lends itself toward him being a bell-cow back, and if he isn’t allowed to be that for the Jets, his time may soon be up in New York.