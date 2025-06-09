Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State Alum Breece Hall Named in Blockbuster NFL Trade Idea

Iowa State alum Breece Hall has been listed in a blockbuster NFL trade proposal.

Ben Cooper

New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs with the ball, Sunday January 5, 2025, in East Rutherford.
New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs with the ball, Sunday January 5, 2025, in East Rutherford. / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Iowa State alum and New York Jets star running back Breece Hall has been named in a blockbuster NFL trade idea.

The deal would send Hall and a 2026 second-round pick to the Washington Commanders for wide receiver Terry McLaurin, running back Austin Ekeler, and a 2026 fifth-round pick.

This would be a blockbuster trade that would shake up the offenses of the Commanders and Jets.

Hall could be a dynamic addition to Washington, as he would be an upgrade over Brian Robinson Jr. and Ekeler.

Hall appeared in 16 games for the Jets in the 2024 season, rushing for 876 yards and five touchdowns. The 24-year-old also hauled in 57 receptions for 483 yards and three touchdowns.

Hall's ability to be an elite rusher and receiver could add another element to the Commanders' offense around quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Hall and McLaurin are both entering the final year of their contracts and have failed to reach contract extensions with their respective franchises.

The Iowa State alum is a star to watch on the trade market ahead of the 2025 season if the Jets can't work out a contract extension with him.

Ben Cooper is a sports journalist. In addition to covering the NFL, college football and college basketball in the On SI Network, he writes for LakersAllDayEveryday and covers key stories around the NBA and NFL for ClutchPoints. Ben began his sports journalism career during high school and plans to become a reporter after graduating from California Lutheran University.

