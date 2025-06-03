Former Iowa State Star Named in Huge Trade Rumor With Marquee NFL Team
The Iowa State Cyclones have been gradually building their football program over the years, and now, they actually have a nice group of alumni on the NFL level.
Perhaps one of Iowa State's most significant products is running back Breece Hall, who the New York Jets selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Hall was a very intriguing prospect for the Jets over his first couple of seasons and was viewed as a breakout candidate heading into 2024, but the 24-year-old proved to be a major disappointment last year, rushing for 876 yards and five touchdowns while averaging 4.2 yards per carry.
With New York having a couple of other young halfbacks on its roster in Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis and a new coaching staff in place, Hall's name has been floated in trade speculation going into 2025, especially with the former Cyclones star having just one year remaining on his contract.
Well, most recently, Hall was named as a potential trade target for the San Francisco 49ers, with 49ers beat writer Grant Cohn labeling the Omaha, Ne. native as an eventual successor to Christian McCaffrey.
"Still, he has played for a bad team his entire career. We saw what a change of scenery did for McCaffrey when he left Carolina for the 49ers," Cohn wrote. "In addition, Saquon Barkley's career finally took off when he left the Giants for the Eagles. Maybe Hall could be the heir apparent to McCaffrey in the 49ers offense. If they can get him for a mid-round pick, why not?"
It's also important to keep in mind that Hall played with 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy at Iowa State, so there is some familiarity there.
Perhaps San Francisco will make a push to trade for Hall, especially after losing Jordan Mason to free agency.
