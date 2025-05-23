Former Iowa State Star Tyrese Haliburton Joins Kobe Bryant in Elite Statistic
Former Iowa State guard Tyrese Haliburton tied Kobe Bryant with four game-tying or go-ahead field goals in the final five seconds of the 4th quarter or overtime since the 1997 playoffs.
Haliburton is third on the list, tied with Bryant and Khris Middleton for third on the list, only trailing former Indiana Pacer Reggie Miller (5) and LeBron James (8).
The Pacers have been a clutch team all postseason long, and Haliburton has been their leader. He is 3-3 on these game-tying or go-ahead attempts in the 2025 playoffs.
In Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Indiana trailed by 14 points with 2:51 remaining. However, Haliburton and the Pacers kept fighting.
With Indiana down two as the clock was winding down in regulation, Haliburton stepped back and put up a shot that bounced straight off the rim and in. He pulled out the choke signal, a reference to what Miller did toward Spike Lee back in 1994 in a playoff matchup between the Knicks and Pacers.
However, a replay review confirmed that Haliburton's shot was a two-pointer, not a three. Still, it added another shot toward the record, and the Pacers went on to win the game in overtime.
The Iowa State product is just three wins away from making it to the NBA Finals for the first time in his career. The Pacers will need Haliburton to keep up his stellar play, especially in the clutch, as they look to take down the Knicks.
