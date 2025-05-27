Former Iowa State Star Tyrese Haliburton Receives Legendary NBA Comparison
The run former Iowa State superstar Tyrese Haliburton has been on during the 2025 NBA Playoffs has been special. Time and again, Haliburton has set up the Indiana Pacers for success, and now, the Pacers are two wins away from reaching the NBA Finals for the first time in twenty-five years.
Without Haliburton on the court, the Pacers wouldn't be in the position they're in. Every highlight play has earned Haliburton plenty of praise, making his star shine brighter. However, the latest round of accolades is different. It has him on the same level as NBA legend Chris Paul.
"What Haliburton is doing is similar to what Chris Paul is doing," said former Cleveland Cavaliers forward Marcus Morris on ESPN's First Take. "We've said Chris Paul is a superstar. Chris Paul was the ultimate general, and that's what made him a superstar. He's made guys better. He's won games. That's what made him a superstar, right? He wasn't the most athletic. He made big shots in the clutch.
" It's kind of moving in that same direction (for Haliburton) where he can move the ball. Where he can make other players better. ... The way the trajectory of his career is going is CP3-esque. If he stays on this same line, continues to get better, he's gonna be in that same category as one of the best point guards to ever play the game."
The comparison to Chris Paul is not just an acknowledgment of Haliburton’s current abilities but also a testament to his potential. As he continues to refine his game and carve out his legacy, the sky is the limit for what he can achieve. Hopefully, for the Pacers, the limit for the former Iowa State superstar is bringing the franchise their first-ever NBA Championship.