Iowa State Alum Breece Hall Sends Bold Message Entering 2025 Season
Despite all the challenges that have unraveled with a new coaching staff this offseason for the New York Jets, former Iowa State Cyclones' star running back Breece Hall remains confident heading into the 2025 NFL season.
Hall told SNY on Friday that he is trying to prove that he is still the main running back for New York, along with setting a standard for himself to be the best player and teammate.
"Just trying to get better every day and prove that, you know, I'm still the guy here," Hall told SNY. "Coming into a new coach, new [general manager] and a lot of new faces, they don't know me and I don't know them. So I just feel like, for me, every day, I try to come in and set a standard for myself to be the best player, person, and teammate I can be."
In addition to Hall having to impress a new regime in New York, the former Cyclones star is part of a three-man running back room with Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis. When asked about the room, Hall said that it is a healthy competition between the three tailbacks.
"Like I said, it's a healthy competition," Hall said when asked about the Jets' running back room. "We're all challeneging each other, joking around with each other, trying to see who has the best rep, best run, best pass protection rep...and we're all challenging each other to just try and be perfect."
Despite the team's struggles throughout the 2024-25 season, Hall managed to be a productive piece on offense. The 24-year-old rusher finished with 876 yards on the ground, while also tallying 483 receiving yards and eight total touchdowns.
Luckily for Hall, newly-hired offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand has plenty of experience with a well-polished rushing attack after spending the last two seasons with the Detroit Lions. Hall's versatility on offense and explosive run style is similar to Lions' star running back Jahmyr Gibbs, which makes him a perfect fit in the Jets' new offensive system.
