Iowa State Cyclones Breakout Candidate Could Save Starving WR Room

The Iowa State Cyclones put together their best season in school history this past year, going 11-3, registering double-digit victories for the first time ever.
While there is no question that Iowa State is on the rise as a football program, there is also little doubt that the Cyclones sustained some massive blows this offseason.
Most notably, Iowa State lost the bulk of its wide receiver production, as both Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel were selected by the Houston Texans in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Higgins and Noel combined for 167 receptions in 2024. The next-closest wide out? Carson Brown, who finished with 11 catches for 141 yards and a touchdown.
Obviously, the Cyclones will need to replace the production left by Higgins and Noel somewhere, and while it will definitely take more than one player, it's hard not to look at Brown as a potential breakout candidate heading into next season.
Brown has proven very little on the collegiate level thus far. He arrived at Ames in 2022, but redshirted his first year. He then barely saw any action the following year, playing in three games and failing to register a single catch.
Last fall, however, Brown did flash some big-play potential, like during Iowa State's November win over Texas Tech where he took a short throw from quarterback Rocco Becht 44 yards to the end zone for a crucial go-ahead touchdown.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound receiver has terrific size, solid athleticism and has displayed some pretty impressive hands in limited action.
Surely, the Cyclones are planning on utilizing Brown next year, or at least attempting to do so. Iowa State did add a couple of receivers in the transfer portal, nabbing both Chase Sowell and Xavier Townsend, but Becht is already familiar with Brown. Naturally, he could ultimately favor the 21-year-old, who at least has some big-game experience with the squad.
Do not be the least bit surprised if Brown ends up establishing himself as one of Iowa State's top weapons in 2025. Remember: the Cyclones are slowly developing a reputation as a pretty solid wide receiver factory, and Brown could be next in line.
