Iowa State Alum Tyrese Haliburton Receives Horrible Injury Update
Iowa State alum and Indiana Pacers star point guard Tyrese Haliburton has received a disappointing injury update, as he has suffered a strained right calf.
Haliburton will undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the strain. After the MRI, the Pacers will determine if Haliburton can play in Game 6.
In the NBA Finals, Haliburton is averaging 15 points per game along with 6.2 rebounds, 7.2 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. He is shooting 45.3 percent from the field and 29.4 percent from three.
Haliburton struggled in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, finishing with four points, seven rebounds, and six assists. The 25-year-old shot 0-6 from the floor and 0-4 from behind the arc. Haliburton was clearly hampered by his injury, being more of a decoy than a star.
Haliburton and the Pacers now trail the Oklahoma City Thunder 3-2 in the series, and if he's unable to play in Game 6, he may come up just short of winning a championship.
The Iowa State alum has had an incredible postseason and has established himself as one of the most clutch players in the NBA.
Read More Iowa State Cyclones Coverage
MORE: Iowa State, Matt Campbell Left Without Clear QB Path After Thomalla Flip to Alabama
MORE: Iowa State, Matt Campbell Receive Brutal QB Recruiting News
MORE: Iowa State, Matt Campbell Land Intriguing 2026 Defensive Recruit On Sunday
MORE: Iowa State Alum Breece Hall Sends Bold Message Entering 2025 Season
MORE: Iowa State Cyclones Standout Lands Breathtaking Outlook With NFL Team