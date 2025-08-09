Modest Start for Iowa State’s New NFL Receivers in Texans Preseason Opener
The NFL preseason isn’t the be-all end-all for first impressions, so a quiet first outing isn’t anything to be overly concerned about. That said, any Iowa State Cyclone fans who tuned into the Houston Texans' first preseason contest against the Minnesota Vikings came away a touch disappointed.
Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, who the Texans drafted in the second and third rounds of the NFL Draft, respectively, made their NFL stadium debuts Saturday afternoon, but ultimately had a quiet day. Each had two catches on two targets; Higgins picked up just eight yards, while Noel had 16 yards.
Still, Texans and Cyclones fans were sure to come away impressed with Noel’s first catch. Noel caught a slot screen on the far, short side of the field and weaved through traffic for nine yards to pick up a crucial 3rd and 8. The Texans scored a 19-yard touchdown on the next play.
Higgins didn’t get his first target until Houston’s third drive. He caught both of his targets on each side of the two-minute warning. His second catch, a five-yard gain, converted a 3rd and 1.
Texans' Conservative Preseason Approach Hid What They Can Do
The quiet performance wasn’t a huge showing, but the Texans took a conservative approach to their first preseason contest. Starters such as C.J. Stroud didn’t participate in the game, which played some part in the low production from the former Cyclones.
Nonetheless, expectations for both Iowa State products are high as they near their true debuts in the regular season. Higgins is expected to play a significant role in the starting lineup opposite star wideout Nico Collins on the outside. Noel figures to be a rotation option in the slot with veteran receiver Christian Kirk.
Despite having a stacked offense outside of the young Cyclones, Houston is banking on Higgins and Noel eventually growing into a dynamic duo for Stroud in the passing game just as they were for Rocco Becht back in Ames. In 2024, Higgins and Noel combined for 2,377 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns. It may take some time for them to garner that level of production in the NFL, but Houston certainly hopes they can get off to a hot start once the regular season gets underway.
Iowa State fans eager to see what the duo in action will get another opportunity in the Texans' next preseason game when they host the Carolina Panthers on Saturday, August 16. Houston opens the regular season at the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, September 7 in a late-afternoon contest on CBS.
