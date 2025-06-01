Myles Turner Defends Former Iowa State Star Tyrese Haliburton After Leading Pacers to NBA Finals
For Iowa State fans, this postseason has felt like sweet vindication. Former Cyclones superstar Tyrese Haliburton, once doubted and dismissed, has led the Indiana Pacers to their first NBA Finals appearance in 25 years, burying the “overrated” label that had been attached to him all season long.
Before the 2024–25 campaign tipped off, Haliburton was voted the NBA’s most overrated player in a poll by The Athletic, a harsh indictment from his peers. But through a playoff run filled with brilliance and resilience, the former Cyclone turned that narrative on its head, and teammate Myles Turner thinks it's time to put the overrated label to rest.
“I'm so proud of Tyrese [Haliburton], bro for real,” Turner said. “Man, I just, y'all seen when it comes to being a superstar, bro, you got to take everything that comes with it, the highs and the lows, the good and the bad and, you know, from how the season started to how he was getting trashed, and everybody was basically trying to turn their heads to him.
"He just kept his head down and kept working, man. I think that even going to these playoffs, the whole overrated thing. I mean, obviously, we know that's dead now. It's not much you can say now about but I'm just proud of the way he's handled everything.”
Haliburton’s postseason numbers, nearly 20 points, 10 assists per game, don’t just look good on paper; they came in the biggest moments. He helped engineer comeback wins over the Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and New York Knicks, including a jaw-dropping 30-point, 15-assist, 10-rebound outing with zero turnovers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Even though Pascal Siakam was named series MVP, it was Haliburton’s leadership and poise that got Indiana there. Turner even compared his impact to Peyton Manning’s in Indianapolis.
After eliminating Milwaukee with a game-winner, Haliburton sent a message on social media: “Overrate THAT.”
It was the kind of moment that had to resonate in Ames, where Cyclone fans always knew what the rest of the league is only now realizing that Tyrese Haliburton is built for the big stage. Now, he and the Pacers are four wins away from basketball glory.