Tyrese Haliburton’s Return Showcased Progress Towards His Stardom on the Court

The last 16 months have been grueling for former Iowa State Cyclones star Tyrese Haliburton.

After one of the best NBA playoff runs in history, Haliburton carried his Indiana Pacers to the NBA Finals, bringing it down to one final game. But tragedy struck.

Haliburton went down early with a bad-looking injury. He screamed on the floor before being taken off the court. Quickly, he learned that it was a torn Achilles.

Not only did Haliburton’s dream of an NBA championship fall flat right in front of his face, but so did the following season, when he would have to sit out.

Tyrese Haliburton made return to court at Hilton Coliseum

Oct 7, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) is defended by Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jonathan Kuminga (24) at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After months and months of waiting, his first game back was a big one: A preseason game in Ames, IA, at his “second home” of Iowa State University. Haliburton spent two years with the school, where he dominated.

He put up 6.8 points per game as a freshman, integrating into the starting lineup immensely quickly. As a sophomore, he broke out, averaging 15.2 points per game. Not only was he one of the best guards in the country, but he was one of the best players as well. He earned himself a lottery draft selection to the Sacramento Kings with the 12th overall pick.

Finally, Haliburton stepped back on the court.

Unfortunately, he didn’t get a ton of time, which is pretty fair. After a tough injury, it’s hard to expect a player to come back and get tons of minutes right away. However, in his 18 minutes, he looked just fine.

#22 welcome home 🥹 Cyclone Nation missed you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/F92bee3UeS — Iowa State Athletics (@CycloneATH) October 8, 2026

Haliburton had seven points, six assists, one steal, two blocks, shooting 3-of-8 from the field and 1-of-3 from 3-point range. It wasn’t a fantastic game, but he did his job.

If there is one thing that the guard proved, it’s that he wasn’t selfish at all. Stars players are still able to make an impact even when their shots aren't falling, and Haliburton was able to do that immensely.

He commanded the offense, found open space, and looked for his teammates on every single play. Six assists don’t even tell the full story of how great he was at passing the ball in his limited time on the floor.

Yes, Haliburton’s performance wasn’t anything to be shocked over, and unfortunately, he didn’t have his best game. However, he did his job, made progress in his journey back to the court, and allowed himself, his family, and Cyclone fans to experience one last game in Hilton Coliseum with their beloved point guard - an experience that none of them will ever, ever forget.