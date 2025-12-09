Jamie Pollard Reveals Contract Details for Jimmy Rogers With Iowa State Cyclones

The Jimmy Rogers era with the Iowa State Cyclones is officially underway. He had his introductory press conference on Monday, marking the dawn of a new era for the football program.

After 10 years of having Matt Campbell at the helm, he decided to accept the head coaching offer to become the head coach of the Penn State Nittany Lions. While his decision was steeped in being closer to family, it certainly doesn’t hurt that he will be receiving a sizable raise that includes massive incentives if he can get Penn State over the top in the Big Ten and College Football Playoff.

Will Rogers be making as much as his predecessor? Almost certainly not. Campbell was making $5 million annually with Iowa State, which ranked eighth in the Big 12.

How much will Jimmy Rogers make with Iowa State?

Jimmy Rogers speaks during his introductory press conference as Iowa State’s new head football coach on Dec. 8, 2025, at Iowa State University in Ames, IA. | Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Given his track record, it made sense that his salary was on the rise. However, Rogers will not be starting at that point. As shared by Athletic Director Jamie Pollard, via Alec Busse of Cyclone Alert, Rogers will have a $3 million annual salary on a six-year deal.

The same pool of money allotted to Campbell to fill out his final staff with the school will be given to Rogers to bring in his people.

Iowa State AD Jamie Pollard says that Jimmy Rogers will have a $3 million annual salary with the same staff salary pool as Matt Campbell's final staff at Iowa State.



It's a day of transition in Ames and Happy Valley: https://t.co/h0jrJK8SEZ — Alec Busse (@alec_busse) December 8, 2025

Work has already started in that regard. Washington State interim head coach and defensive coordinator Jesse Bobbit will be heading to Ames to become the co-defensive coordinator. He will share that title with Ross Watson, a hot commodity on the coaching market after years of success with the Toledo Rockets.

That means the Cyclones' new head man will be the lowest-paid coach in the conference. That title originally belonged to Brent Brennan with the Arizona Wildcats, who is making $3.2 million annually.

This was no small decision for the school, who will be on the losing end of he financials. The Nittany Lions had to pay a $2 million buyout to pry Campbell away; it will cost $4 million buying out Rogers from the Cougars.

Jimmy Rogers was very complimentary of Matt Campbell

Jimmy Rogers speaks during his introductory press conference as Iowa State’s new head football coach on Dec. 8, 2025, at Iowa State University in Ames, IA. | Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rogers knows he is inheriting something special that has been built up by Campbell and made sure to acknowledge the work the previous regime did in getting Iowa State to the point it is at now.

"Matt Campbell is an unbelievable person," Rogers said. "What he has done for this university over the last decade, how he has built the program to want to aspire to be a part of, to build a culture that players love their coach. To walk into an unbelievable opportunity, I would say a large part of what Iowa State is and what the football program has become is due to Matt Campbell."

Being the successor to the most successful head coach in program history certainly will not be easy for Rogers. He has some massive shoes to fill, but confidence is high that he will be able to continue building upon the great foundation Campbell has provided.

More Iowa State Football News: