Iowa State Athletics Playing in Monster Energy Rebranded Big 12 Conference

Iowa State Cyclones fans know that their football, men’s basketball, and women’s basketball teams will all look very different when their respective seasons start later this year.

There was massive turnover on the rosters of all three programs. The football team has a new head coach in Jimmy Rogers, tasked with replacing Matt Campbell, who left for the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Men’s basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger has to replace his top three scorers and half of his rotation. Bill Fennelly will have almost an entirely new roster with only three players from the 2025-26 roster returning.

Along with all the personnel changes, the Cyclones will also have a different look for all Big 12 events on the gridiron and hardwood thanks to a new partnership with Monster Energy, the new entitlement partner of the conference.

Big 12 has unique deal with Monster Energy

Feb 13, 2019; Daytona Beach, FL, USA; A detailed view of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series logo on the wall during the media day for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. | USA TODAY Sports

“This is an important partnership for the Big 12 as we continue to grow our commercial business,” said Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormack. “Monster Energy is a global, culturally relevant brand that aligns with who we are and where we’re going. Together, we will bring the Big 12 to new audiences, expand our reach and deliver innovative experiences for our fans.”

According to Chris Karpman, this deal is worth a reported $20 million annually on a multi-year agreement.

This is a first-of-its-kind agreement, and it will be interesting to see if other conferences look to follow suit. If there is money to be made, other commissioners will certainly look into the logistics of such a deal, just as Yormack has.

The regular seasons for both football and basketball will be rebranded as Monster Energy Big 12 Football and Monster Energy Big 12 Basketball. A co-branded logo between Monster Energy and the Big 12 will be on uniforms, fields and courts, with different digital and social media also featuring the rebrand.

The Big 12 announced a multiyear "entitlement partnership" with Monster Energy worth a reported $20 million annually that will brand its sports as “Monster Energy Big 12 Football” and “Monster Energy Big 12 Basketball.” It will include patches on jerseys and playing surfaces. — Chris Karpman (@ChrisKarpman) July 7, 2026

This is the next step of a partnership that actually began last fall. Monster Energy became the official energy drink of the Big 12, the first voyage into collegiate sports for the company. Monster Energy is also the title partner of the 2026 football and basketball media days.

“Monster Energy has built its brand on sports and athletes that leave it all out there on the field or the court,” said Mitch Covington, Monster Energy Chief Partnerships Officer. “Partnering with the Big 12 continues that tradition of aligning with great sports teams and organizations committed to excellence. Commissioner Brett Yormack and his teams at the Big 12 Conference are always going to be on the forefront of college athletics and we want to support and be part of it.”

This is a new age for the Big 12 and collegiate sports, and it should only help grow the brands of all the schools, including Iowa State.