Three Bold Predictions for Iowa State Cyclones Against Arizona Wildcats
The Iowa State Cyclones are heading into a big showdown with the Arizona Wildcats in a battle of undefeated Big 12 teams. It has been a really strong start to the season for the Cyclones with a couple of signature wins along the way. While they have been in a lot of close games, they continue to find ways to win.
Week 5 will present Iowa State with another early season challenge against a Wildcats team that has exceeded expectations early on. Quarterback Noah Fifita might finally be living up to the hype that he came into the 2024 campaign with and that has helped spark a talented Arizona offense.
Since the Wildcats are also undefeated this season, they will be looking to play spoiler in this one. With this matchup shaping up to be a good game, here are three bold predictions for the Cyclones in Week 5.
Xavier Townsend Continues to Break Out
The talented transfer wide receiver got off to a slow start with Iowa State but showcased some of his talent in their game against the Arkansas State Red Wolves. Townsend was able to total three catches and 92 receiving yards in his best performance of the season.
It shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise that Townsend got off to a slow start with a new program and quarterback to get used to. With the breakout performance in Week 3, he will build off of that and have a 100-yard receiving game and further showcase his abilities.
Carson Hansen Goes for 100+
It was a very encouraging sign to see the running game finally get going for the Cyclones in Week 3. The main reason why was the game from running back Carson Hansen. The talented running back totaled 116 rushing yards on 18 carries with a touchdown.
Even though the Wildcats’ defense has performed well this year, they haven’t played a physical team like Iowa State and that could be in the Cyclones’ favor. Coming off a great game, the talented running back will go for 100 rushing yards once again and help Iowa State control the pace of play.
Chase Smith Walks It Off
Even though the Cyclones are coming into this game as the favorite, they are dealing with some injuries. Most notably, is the issues with their kicker room. Iowa State will be down both of their top two kickers and it will be freshman Chase Smith starting for the team.
The Cyclones have played in multiple close games this year, with two of them being decided by a field goal. This matchup has all of the makings of another close one, and it will be the true freshman who will secure them a win with a walk-off field goal.