3 Biggest Matchups Iowa State Must Win vs. Southeast Missouri

The Iowa State Cyclones are set to kick off the highly anticipated 2026 season against the Southeast Missouri Redhawks in Week 1 of the college football season.

Jack Trice Stadium should be rocking for the first game of the Jimmy Rogers era, the head coach who was hired to replace Matt Campbell, who held the job for 10 years. There are a lot of unknowns about Iowa State still, but this game will be a great introduction for the new staff and players.

Southeast Missouri enters with a bit of an advantage because they already have a game under their belt, beating the Indiana State Sycamores 23-21. Having game action will certainly help, but this is a game the Cyclones are still heavily favored in.

To live up to those expectations, here are the three biggest matchups for Iowa State against the Redhawks.

3. ISU Secondary vs. QB Braylen Ragland

Cornerback Seth Johnson stands for a photo during Iowa State Football media day at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Wednesday, August 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Cyclones' defense is in good hands with defensive coordinator Jesse Bobbit. Their secondary suffered a huge loss when safety Braden Awls had a season-ending injury during the offseason program, and they are going to be tested right away.

Braylen Ragland had a great game against the Sycamores, completing 26-of-36 passes for 274 yards and a touchdown. The passing game proved to be the difference, with Southeast Missouri’s running game getting stifled.

David Coffey and Seth Johnson are the listed starters at cornerback, and they will be tested early and often. Ben Ngoyi, Jaheim Singletary and Keyon Washington will get their opportunities as well, especially when Johnson kicks inside to the slot.

2. Special Teams Battle

Iowa State Cyclones' kicker Kyle Konrardy (97) kicks the ball for a field goal against Kansas during the first quarter in the senior day on Nov. 22, 2025, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of the advantages Iowa State will have entering most weeks is on special teams. Kyle Konrardy has proven to be a clutch kicker, winning the Cy-Hawk Rivalry game two years in a row on his right foot.

He is going to face some competition for best kicker in the Jack Trice Stadium this weekend because Justin Keller enters the game with a ton of momentum. He went 3-for-3 against Indiana State, with all three attempts coming from at least 42 yards away.

When a kicker is that reliable, an offense’s game plan changes entirely because they know exactly where they need to get on the field to be in a position to score points.

1. ISU Offensive Line vs. SEMO Defensive Line

Iowa State offensive line coach Jake Thornton talks to media during a media opportunity at Stark Performance center on Feb. 11, 2026, in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One unit that people will be paying close attention to for the Cyclones is the offensive line. It is a completely new group with five brand new starters, and one returning player, Austin Barrett, even listed on the depth chart.

Building chemistry and cohesion in the trenches takes time, but this Iowa State group needs to be on point against a Redhawks defensive line that was disruptive last week. Southeast Missouri raked up 11 tackles for loss and four sacks in their win over the Sycamores.

DJ Delmore led the way with three tackles for loss and a sack; the coaching staff needs to know where he is at all times.