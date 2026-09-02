Ranking the Top 25 Iowa State Football Players Entering Season (5-1)

The Iowa State Cyclones are going into the 2026 college football season with pretty low expectations.

With new starters at all 22 positions on both offense and defense, it’s going to be intriguing to see how the squad is able to shape up in year one under new head coach Jimmy Rogers.

Recently, the top 25 players on Iowa State have been revealed in groups of five: 25-21, 20-16, 15-11 and 10-6, so let’s get to the final edition. Here are the top five players on the Cyclones going into the season.

5. Omari Hayes

Wide receiver Omari Hayes stands for a photo during Iowa State Football media day at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Wednesday, August 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Omari Hayes really feels like a guy that Iowa State fans don’t know too much about yet, but will definitely learn quickly. He’s had great stints in his young career with both the Florida Atlantic Owls and the Tulane Green Wave.

He’s consistent, but steps his game up a ton when playing Power Four opponents, which further proves that Hayes should be able to take the jump to the next level. He should be wide receiver one in a stacked room and could potentially be the face of the pass game overall.

4. Tyler Fortenberry

Tyler Fortenberry is the perfect tight end for this Cyclone team. When you think about consistency, familiarity, and improvement, Fortenberry perfectly represents them all.

He’s played with Jaylen Raynor, the QB1, and improved a ton throughout the season. He gets yards, scores touchdowns, and essentially provides everything you need. And there’s very little competition for his spot at the tight end position.

3. Jaylen Raynor

Where do I even start on Jaylen Raynor? He’s the guy everyone loved in the transfer portal, and the perfect replacement for a three-year starter in Rocco Becht. He’s a great passer and can rush at a high level too, with a turnover problem being essentially the only downside to his game.

Raynor has been consistent for three years straight, leading the Arkansas State Red Wolves to some solid seasons in the Group of Five. Now, he looks to take the next step with Iowa State and become the early face of the Rogers era.

2. Kyle Konrardy

Kicker Kyle Konrardy stands for a photo during Iowa State Football media day at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Wednesday, August 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kyle Konrardy is a Cyclone legend. He has one of the best legs in the entire country and has made some of the most iconic plays in the history of the Iowa State football program.

Being a rare returner to the roster shows some character that Cyclone fans adore. If he’s able to be a tad more consistent, there’s no one stopping Konrardy and this Iowa State special teams unit.

1. Issac Terrell

Isaac Terrell is definitely the best player on this roster. After a season in which he put up seven sacks playing for Coach Rogers and defensive coordinator Jesse Bobbit, it would feel wrong if Terrell wasn’t able to make a big jump in his game.

He’s the face of the defense and should be a great leader as well. There is absolutely no doubt that he will be hurting some quarterbacks and causing havoc in the backfield this year.