3 Biggest Positive Takeaways From Iowa State Football’s Win Over SEMO

The Iowa State Cyclones began the 2026 season against the SEMO Redhawks to open the Jimmy Rogers era. And they came out on top with a fantastic win, 38-10, to start the year 1-0.

It started with Iowa State quarterback Jaylen Raynor rushing a touchdown to open the game, followed by a passing touchdown from Raynor to Cyclone tight end Vince Benetti to lead 14-0. Then, SEMO backup quarterback Chance Wilson got a chance, rushing for a touchdown to give the Redhawks their first points of the game.

Iowa State running back Aiden Flora then was able to get a big touchdown to increase the lead, before Raynor found Iowa State back Easton Miller to take a 28-7 lead going into the half.

The second half was much less interesting, as both offenses went stagnant for an extended period of time. Cyclone kicker Kyle Konrardy hit a field goal to take a 31-7 lead, but SEMO kicker Justin Keller matched it quickly. Then, Raynor rushed for another touchdown to officially get the win, 38-10.

Here are three positive takeaways from the victory on Saturday afternoon.

Defensive Line Prominence

Iowa State defensive end Jack Janikowski (93) celebrates with Iowa State linebacker Sullivan Schlimgen (7) after a tackle against Southeast Missouri during the first quarter in the week one NCAA football at Jack Trice Stadium parking lot on Sept. 5, 2026, in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Iowa State did really well on the defensive line against SEMO, and it was all led by Isaac Terrell. The Washington State Cougars transfer put up three sacks in the win, looking fantastic all afternoon.

He was consistent all game and caused tons of havoc in the backfield. Terrell proved that he is the Cyclones' best player after his performance.

In addition, Sullivan Schlimgen was able to get a momentum-changing sack in the first half and was able to get into the backfield a ton for a linebacker. Jack Janikowski and Jace Gilbert found their way to a sack as well. As a unit, they looked fantastic.

Run game Positivity

Iowa State running back Aiden Flora (21) runs for a touchdown around Southeast Missouri State's linebacker Josiah Raven (8) during the second quarter in the week one NCAA football at Jack Trice Stadium on Sept. 5, 2026, in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Coming into the year, the run game seemed like a big question mark, as no one could predict whether Aiden Flora or Cameron Pettaway would be able to make much of an impact. But both proved to everybody that they are key players to the team.

Flora got 45 yards, including an improbable touchdown where he bounced to the outside to find a way in. Pettaway achieved 10 yards, but would have added way more if a breakout touchdown run didn’t get called back for a questionable holding call.

Showcased Depth

Iowa State head coach Jimmy Rogers celebrates with team after winning 38-10 over Southeast Missouri in week one NCAA football at Jack Trice Stadium on Sept. 5, 2026, in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A lot of star players were able to play well, but equally, many unexpected players broke out for some big plays. As mentioned earlier, defensive linemen lower on the depth chart were able to get sacks, but also some unexpected receivers got catches, and some defenders made some tough tackles that many didn’t expect.