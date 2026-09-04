Isaac Terrell Is Iowa State Football’s Biggest X-Factor Against SEMO

It’s going to be a big Week 1 for the Iowa State Cyclones, who take on the SEMO Redhawks to open the season.

With 22 new starters on offense and defense, it’s going to be a tough but intriguing first game for the squad. With new head coach Jimmy Rogers at the helm, he looks to lead the team to an opening-week victory.

There is going to be one key player in the game who can completely dictate how Iowa State plays, and that’s Isaac Terrell.

Terrell is an incoming player from the Washington State Cougars, where he was a star in his time with the program. As a freshman, he played in nine games, but didn’t get consistent time on the field. As a sophomore, he was able to put the team on notice. He was able to get 12 tackles throughout the year, proving that he isn’t just a rotation piece but a genuine starting option.

Isaac Terrell is key to Iowa State finding success against SEMO

Jul 8, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Iowa State defensive end Isaac Terrell speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Then junior year came, when he really broke out. He had 15 tackles overall, with seven being sacks. He was among some of the best defensive linemen in the country in terms of his ability to get to the quarterback.

After the season, he earned his way to a Power Four transfer, where he followed Coach Rogers as well as defensive coordinator Jesse Bobbit. Now it’s his year to shine.

Terrell is one of, if not the best, players on the Cyclones this season. His body is massive, but he’s immensely athletic as well, getting to quarterbacks with ease. He is also a great leader and has earned himself a team captain role.

In SEMO’s first game of the season, they were able to get the win, but notably struggled on the offensive line. Players were able to get to the quarterback, Braylen Ragland, pretty easily, and he wasn’t able to do much. As a pocket passer who struggles to get out of the pocket, Ragland had nowhere to go.

This is where Terrell comes in. He always causes havoc on the edge and is able to get to the quarterback easily. SEMO's offensive line doesn't have the strength or size to compete with what Terrell has to offer, so he will definitely be able to get to the quarterback with ease.

Isaac Terrell can disrupt Southeast Missouri's offense

Defensive end Isaac Terrell stands for a photo during Iowa State Football media day at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Wednesday, August 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

And as mentioned before, Ragland isn't a runner and isn't able to get out of the pocket easily. When you have a bruiser like Terrell on the edge, Ragland isn't going to have anywhere to go, whether it's inside the pocket or, in a rare case, outside the pocket.

He's going to have no time to throw, and therefore the offense will be immensely stagnant and one-dimensional, catered towards the run game, which isn't something they excel at. When the Redhawks can't throw the ball, they can't win, and Terrell will be the reason they can't throw the ball.

Expect Terrell to beat the line many times, and should be able to get at least one sack on Ragland. He should be able to add a few tackles as well, whether it's a tackle for loss or a stop.

It’s not often that one team’s biggest weakness can be another team’s biggest strength, and that’s what creates a great matchup for Iowa State this weekend. And if Terrell can do what he’s projected to, it should be an easy victory for the Cyclones.