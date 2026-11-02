3 Biggest Takeaways for Iowa State Football in Oklahoma State Upset

Expectations for the Iowa State Cyclones weren’t very high coming into the 2026 college football season, and many predicted them to be the worst team in the Big 12.

That has looked like the case some weeks, while they got beat handily by the Utah Utes, BYU Cougars and Arizona Wildcats. They started 0-3 against ranked opponents in the conference, 0-4 overall, as they were defeated by the Iowa Hawkeyes in Week 2 as well.

In their fifth chance against a ranked team, hosting the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Halloween night at Jack Trice Stadium, the Cyclones finally broke through. In a wild shootout, Iowa State came away with a 51-49 victory thanks to a walkoff field goal from Kyle Konrardy.

It was a wild back-and-forth game. Here are some of the biggest takeaways from the contest that improved the team’s record to 4-4.

Jaylen Raynor Saves His Job

One of the biggest storylines for the team heading into the game against the Cowboys was whether Jaylen Raynor would remain the starter. He was benched at halftime against Arizona, but it was announced that he would be under center again against Oklahoma State.

It proved to be the right decision. With his back against the wall and starting spot on the line, Raynor put together his best game of the season. He completed 18-of-28 passes for 309 yards and three touchdowns with one interception, adding 48 yards on the ground with another score.

That performance has certainly solidified his standing as the team’s starter moving forward. He had a complete grasp of the offense, looking as comfortable as he has at any point, with offensive coordinator Tyler Roehl simplifying things.

Chemistry is on the rise with freshman Jamal Polite Jr., who is assuming a massive role because of injuries.

Pass Rush Shows Some Life

Oklahoma State has an explosive offense, which was on display all evening. Drew Mestemaker threw for 323 yards and five touchdowns with one interception. Caleb Hawkins rushed for 194 yards and two scores, adding 81 receiving yards and another score.

It wasn’t the best performance, but the Cyclones did enough to get the win. One encouraging development was the pass rush showing some life. They didn’t have a sack in the game, but recorded 15 total pressures with 12 hurries and three hits.

Mestemaker was pushed off his spot a few times and forced to break the pocket, which is a win. Now, it is time for some of that pressure to translate into sacks to really put opponents behind the sticks. But for a team that has struggled too much rushing the passer, this was a positive development.

Aiden Flora Is A Star

If there were any doubts about it, running back Aiden Flora is a bona fide star. The former walk-on has been a consistent source of production for the Iowa State offense, and he was once again on fire against the Cowboys.

He handled 29 carries, gaining 221 yards with two touchdowns. His presence in the backfield makes everything easier for the rest of the offense because he has become a player opponents have to set up a game plan to slow down.