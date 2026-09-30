3 Biggest Weaknesses for Iowa State Football Thus Far

The Iowa State Cyclones have had a solid start to the season and sit at 2-2.

Entering Week 4, Iowa State looked great and competitive against a strong Utah Utes team ranked in the AP Poll Top 25. But unfortunately, a disastrous first half fueled a Cyclone loss, and now the season looks completely different.

Iowa State has struggled a lot in a few areas, and they have a lot of work to do before their big game against the West Virginia Mountaineers this weekend. Let’s take a look at three weaknesses that the Cyclones have demonstrated thus far.

Cornerback tackling issues

Sep 26, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Utah Utes wide receiver Ricky Johnson (11) is tackled by Iowa State Cyclones linebacker Beau Goodwin (34) and Iowa State Cyclones cornerback David Coffey (18) at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Iowa State defense has done a great job so far this year, they have struggled a lot when it comes to tackling, especially between the cornerbacks. David Coffey, Seth Johnson, Jaheim Singletary, Beni Ngoyi, and others are great in pass coverage, but have struggled immensely when it comes to making big tackles.

With fantastic linebackers that stop the run game down the middle, the Cyclones are close to stopping the run game entirely, but the outside running has caused many problems for Iowa State.

Long passing game

Iowa State quarterback Jaylen Raynor passes the ball during the third quarter against Utah on Sept. 26, 2026, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There is no doubt that Jaylen Raynor hasn’t had the start to the season that we all expected. He’s had some big moments and proved himself on the ground, but at the same time has struggled in the air.

He has hit a few deep shots, but the vast majority have gone far past the receiver or somewhere out of their pocket to catch. The offense is getting pretty solid, but without the long ball option, it’s tough to have a complete offense that can consistently move the ball downfield.

Raynor needs to work on the deep ball if the Cyclones want a chance to win big games throughout the rest of the season.

Defensive recognition

Iowa State defensive coordinator Jesse Bobbit talks to media during the football defensive coaches media opportunity at the university’s Stark Athletic center on Feb. 13, 2026, in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Iowa State has played two interesting, unique offenses against the Bowling Green Falcons as well as the Utes last week.

Bowling Green’s screen passes, quarterback sneaks, and fakes really messed with the Cyclones' defense and caused them to get confused early in the game. Utah was unique too, in the sense that they used multiple quarterbacks, receivers, and rushers as quarterbacks, and a ton of backfield motion to make plays.

In both games, they struggled to read them early, and it caused them to perform worse. Defensive recognition is key to victory, or at least keeping the game close.