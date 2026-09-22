Iowa State Football Currently Has a Passing Game Problem

There is no doubt that the Iowa State Cyclones have had a fantastic start to the college football season.

A 2-1 start with dominant wins, as well as a close road loss to the 21st ranked Iowa Hawkeyes, is something to be proud of, and the potential to have a great season is there. But at the same time, there has been a glaring issue. And that’s been the pass game.

Coming into the year, quarterback Jaylen Raynor was expected to be fantastic. After three successful seasons with the Arkansas State Red Wolves, where he performed well both in the air and on the ground, many thought that he would perform at the highest level.

But unfortunately, it’s been an underwhelming start for Raynor. In Week 1, he completed just eight of his 16 pass attempts against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks. While many thought it was a fluke, he went just 10 for 19 against Iowa.

Iowa State needs more from Jaylen Raynor in passing game

Sep 5, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Jaylen Raynor (1) looks to pass against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But the Hawkeyes have a great defense, meaning Raynor definitely deserved another chance against the Bowling Green Falcons. But once again, he struggled, going just 11 for 17 against the inferior opponent.

Many Cyclones are starting to get worried. The player who was supposed to bring the program back simply hasn’t been able to get off the ground running. And it’s not just the numbers that have been the problem; the eye test doesn’t help either.

But the right solution isn’t to bench him or give him less opportunity; in fact, it is the opposite. It feels like right now the coaching staff doesn’t trust Raynor. He’s gotten just 52 chances to throw the ball this year, which is an immensely low number. And he hasn’t had too many opportunities downfield.

The best way for a quarterback to do well is to get opportunities, and Raynor needs more chances to make his plays. And once he’s able to build some confidence, things will get much easier for him.

It’s a tough time period because Iowa State is playing the No. 15 Utah Utes on Saturday, and it’s definitely better to rely on the run game to hope to get the upset, but giving Raynor more of an opportunity to shine could potentially help the Cyclones turn from a borderline bowl team to a potential Big 12 championship-level team.