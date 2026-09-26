3 Bold Predictions for Iowa State Football Against Utah

The Iowa State Cyclones football team is heading into their Week 4 matchup against the No. 15-ranked Utah Utes with a 2-1 record.

They defeated the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks in Week 1, 38-10, before losing to the Iowa Hawkeyes in Week 2, 16-13. Last week, the Cyclones decimated the Bowling Green Falcons 55-7, riding a wave of momentum into their Big 12 opener in a whiteout.

Utah enters the matchup 3-0, winning all of their contests by at least 33 points and allowing only 24 points combined. They have some very talented players on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball.

How will the game go? Here are three bold predictions for Iowa State against the Utes.

3. Jaylen Raynor outproduces Utah QBs

Iowa State wide receiver Jamal Polite Jr. (13) celebrates with quarterback Jaylen Raynor (1) after scoring a touchdown against Bowling Green during the first quarter on Sept. 19, 2026, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There are a lot of eyes on quarterback Jaylen Raynor. He hasn’t quite found his rhythm yet in a new system under offensive coordinator Tyler Roehl. However, he showed some signs of progress, completing 64.7% of his passes last week.

As a dual-threat, there is no better time for Raynor to showcase his elite talent than in this game, and that is exactly what he will do. The signal caller will go toe-to-toe with Utah star Devon Dampier and out-produce him.

Raynor will record 275+ total yards and score three touchdowns in a breakout performance, announcing his presence in Ames.

2. Iowa State stifles Utah run game

Sep 12, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kamari Moulton (28) is tackled by. Iowa State Cyclones linebacker Carson Willich (10) during the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the keys to the Cyclones this week is slowing down the run. It is something they have done very well, including on the road at Kinnick Stadium during the Cy-Hawk rivalry matchup with Iowa.

Kamari Moulton was held to 57 yards on 15 carries after torching the Northern Illinois Huskies for 183 yards on 11 carries the previous week. The Utes have three players who have already produced 100+ yards this season: Dampier, backup quarterback Byrd Ficklin and running back Wayshawn Parker.

Iowa State will be locked in, holding Utah to under 4.0 yards per carry and fewer than 125 yards.

1. Jimmy Rogers gets first marquee win

Iowa State head coach Jimmy Rogers reacts during the first quarter against Bowling Green on Sept. 19, 2026, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The two-QB system that Utah uses can be a handful. But it's something that head coach Jimmy Rogers has experience working against, and it will come into play.

The Cyclones are going to be prepared for a stellar opponent and get Rogers the first resume-building win of his career in Ames. Iowa State will pull off the upset, with Kyle Konrardy sending the team and fans home happy with a late-game kick to win 20-17.