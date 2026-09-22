Dissecting if Iowa State Football Gets Advantage During Whiteout Game

It’s always a big deal when a school has a big theme for a big football game, which will be the case when the Iowa State Cyclones host the Utah Utes at Jack Trice Stadium. Whether it’s a color-out, stripes, a blackout, etc., it’s a fantastic way to turn an important game into one that could be remembered for years.

This weekend, the Cyclones host the No. 15 Utes in their Big 12 opener, and it’s a whiteout theme. But does hosting a whiteout actually provide a statistical advantage? It sure does.

Iowa State hosted their first whiteout back in 2024, when they took on the Baylor Bears. The Cyclones were favored by nearly two touchdowns, as they were considered the much better team at the time. And they certainly were better.

Not only did Iowa State meet expectations by winning, but they won 43-21, nine points higher than their expected margin of victory. Clearly, there was an advantage that the Cyclones got by hosting a crowd that was so into the game.

Iowa State whiteout provides team with advantage

Sep 27, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones running back Carson Hansen (26) runs the football against the Arizona Wildcats during the first half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But anything can happen one time. The real test came in 2025, when Iowa State hosted the Arizona Wildcats, a ranked opponent at the time. The Cyclones came in as a touchdown favorite regardless, but a lot of that was due to being at home and having a crowd bought into winning. Despite being a projected close game, Iowa State blew Arizona out of the water, winning 39-14, a win by 20 points better than projected.

The reality is, it’s intimidating to play the Cyclones. In the middle of the farmlands, you see passionate fans who care about nothing more than their team.

With great traditions and a unique feel compared to most schools in America, people always have a tough time playing Iowa State on the road. That’s why the Cyclones have posted one of the best home records in the Big 12 over the last few years.

Iowa State has tall task facing Utah

Sep 19, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) passes the ball against Utah State Aggies defensive back Chapman Lewis (21) during the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, the whiteout is happening for a third time, and it’s never been more important for Iowa State to get a win. Taking on Utah won’t be easy, but the crowd will certainly be there to help.

The Utes come in as about a touchdown favorite on the road. After a great start to the season that saw them dominate three consecutive games, there is a clear advantage for Utah in this weekend's game.

However, you can never count Iowa State out, especially during a whiteout game, where they have proven time and time again that they can win when the crowd is behind them.