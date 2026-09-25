Biggest Key to Iowa State Football Pulling off Utah Upset

The Iowa State Cyclones are heading into one of their biggest games of the year as they take on the No. 15 Utah Utes.

Iowa State enters the game 2-1, with two dominant wins over the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks and the Bowling Green Falcons, plus a close road loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes. They have had a better start than expected, with a look to make this Saturday’s game a close one.

But it’s not going to be easy. Utah is 3-0, with three straight dominant wins over some pretty solid opponents. But now, they have to go on the road in a tough environment.

There is one key way for the Cyclones to win this week, and that’s for them to stop the run.

Run defense is key to Iowa State success

Sep 12, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kamari Moulton (28) is tackled by. Iowa State Cyclones linebacker Carson Willich (10) during the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Utes are one of the best rushing teams in the entire country. They are led by quarterback Devon Dampier, who is a fantastic dual threat who has carved up defenses this season. In the air, he’s put up 690 yards and seven touchdowns, but has added 114 yards and two touchdowns on the ground as well.

And he is not even the leading rusher at quarterback. Backup option Byrd Ficklin had 117 yards and a touchdown as well. The two quarterback sets are fantastic.

Utah also has a running back who has dominated this season. Wayshawn Parker has had 154 yards and three touchdowns thus far this year, proving that he’s one of the top running backs in the Big 12 Conference.

Iowa State has to make sure to stop the run game, and that all starts with the defensive line. Isaac Terrell, Caden Crawford, Malaki Ta’ase, Zaimir Hawk, and others need to step up and make plays on the rushers. It’s unfortunate because many defensive linemen are on the injury report, so they may not have their entire first unit.

Iowa State has the personnel to stop Utah's run game

Iowa State linebacker Sullivan Schlimgen (7) celebrates after stopping the Bowling Green offense on third down during the first quarter on Sept. 19, 2026, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The linebackers are key as well. Sullivan Schlimgen is great in the run game, as are Carson Willich, Willie Breland III, and others. They definitely need to cause an interruption in the run game to help the squad get the win.

In addition, expected rain could potentially favor the Utes in running the football more frequently. That makes the game plan plain and simple.

Utah’s identity is to run the football, and if the Cyclones are able to stop it, there’s definitely a chance that Iowa State can steal a win at Jack Trice Stadium to begin conference play.