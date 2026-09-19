3 Key Players for Iowa State Football Against Bowling Green

The Iowa State Cyclones have had a promising start to the season. After a dominant win over the FCS Southeast Missouri State Redhawks, 38-10, they followed it up with a 16-13 defeat to the No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes. Overall, it’s been a great start that many didn't expect.

Week 3 brings a new challenge. Iowa State is back at home, taking on the Bowling Green Falcons in an important game to set up next week. In that one, they’ll take on the 15th-ranked Utah Utes at home.

Let’s take a look at the three most important players for the Cyclones this week.

Sullivan Schlimgen

Iowa State linebacker Sullivan Schlimgen (7) celebrates after a tackle Southeast Missouri quarterback Braylen Ragland (7) during the first quarter in the week one NCAA football at Jack Trice Stadium on Sept. 5, 2026, in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sullivan Schlimgen has had quite the start to the season, leading the team in tackles by a landslide and essentially doing everything on the field. He can hit the quarterback, stop the run, play in coverage, and deflect passes. Schlimgen isn’t far from the perfect linebacker.

But despite the great start, he needs to keep his foot on the gas. Bowling Green’s offense consists of a lot of short passes to tight ends, and therefore Schlimgen needs to be able to play coverage more than usual.

In addition, he has to be a leader in the run game, as the Falcons love to run the football.

Jaylen Raynor

Sep 12, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Jaylen Raynor (1) carries the ball as Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Deshaun Lee (8) defends during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is a massive game for Jaylen Raynor. Everyone knows he’s talented and one of the best players on the team, but he has struggled to prove it thus far.

With just 18 completions through two games, Iowa State has had a big passing issue, and it starts with Raynor. This game is big, as the Falcons’ defense isn’t anything special, and he should be able to dominate. If so, it will set the team up well for a big game next week against Utah.

Isaac Terrell

Defensive end Isaac Terrell stands for a photo during Iowa State Football media day at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Wednesday, August 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Isaac Terrell has a lot to prove in this game. After a fantastic performance in Week 1 that consisted of three sacks against SEMO, Terrell and the defensive line didn’t have a single sack as a unit against Iowa. Terrell, who is one of the nation’s best defensive linemen, needs to get back on track against Bowling Green.

The offensive line isn’t bad, but with a lot of run plays and quarterback-designed runs, it should be a game where Terrell can feast, getting an abundance of tackles, mostly for loss, and potentially a few sacks as well.

And not to sound like a broken record once again, but a big performance from Terrell should heavily boost his confidence level going into the game against the Utes next week.