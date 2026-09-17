Sullivan Schlimgen Has Had a Dream Start to His Iowa State Career

The Iowa State Cyclones have had a pretty successful start to the 2026 season, going 1-1 with a dominant win over the Southeast Missouri Redhawks and a close loss to the then-ranked 21st Iowa Hawkeyes.

There have been many highlights early in the year, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Much of their success has stemmed from one player: Sullivan Schlimgen.

Coming into the year, Schlimgen was one of the players on defense people were most excited for. After a successful freshman year with the Washington State Cougars, he hit the transfer portal. He followed his head coach, Jimmy Rogers, and defensive coordinator, Jesse Bobbit, to Iowa State, where a sizable role was expected, and he has delivered.

In his first game against Southeast Missouri State, he had nine tackles, with four being solos. In addition, he provided a big first-half sack, as well as constant pressure on the quarterback, forcing him into tough decisions. He stopped the run, played well in coverage, and forced the quarterback to make throws he didn’t want to. Overall, it was a fantastic first performance.

Sullivan Schlimgen dominating for Iowa State defense

Iowa State linebacker Sullivan Schlimgen (7) takes down Southeast Missouri quarterback Braylen Ragland (7) during the first quarter in the week one NCAA football at Jack Trice Stadium parking lot on Sept. 5, 2026, in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

And it didn’t stop in Week 2 against Iowa. He had nine tackles once again, with six being solo. He played well in coverage, getting a pass deflection, and was a major reason that the Hawkeyes' star running back, Kamari Moulton, wasn’t able to break free. Schlimgen saved the Cyclones from many tough situations and was the heartbeat of the defense overall.

There’s so much to like about Schlingen in an Iowa State uniform. His hunger on every single play, his dominance against the run game, and his ability to just do it all. The best linebackers in the country are the ones who are able to perform in all aspects of the game, and Schlimgen is right there.

Currently, Schlimgen ranks first on the team in tackles with 18, with the second-highest total being fellow linebacker Carson Willich. He also ranks second on the team in sacks with one, behind defensive end Isaac Terrell, who had three in the first game of the year. He’s also tied for first place in pass deflections with one, alongside cornerbacks David Coffey and Beni Ngoyi.

Schlimgen has had a dream start to the season, and so have the Cyclones. But with a long season ahead, tough tests will come. Next up is the Bowling Green Falcons, where Iowa State needs to dominate on the defensive side of the ball. And what better player to have a big game than Schlimgen once again?