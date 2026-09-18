Bowling Green Is Perfect Opponent for Iowa State Football Star Bounce Back

The Iowa State Cyclones are heading into their Week 3 matchup with the Bowling Green Falcons with a 1-1 record.

They defeated the Southeast Missouri Redhawks in Week 1, 38-10, before falling to the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Cy-Hawk game at Kinnick Stadium, 16-13. Looking to get back over the .500 mark, they are hosting a Bowling Green squad that is 0-2 thus far, having lost to the Tarleton State Texans and Nebraska Cornhuskers.

One of the players whom people will be keeping a close eye on against the Falcons is quarterback Jaylen Raynor. He has had some ups and downs through his first two games of the season, struggling with efficiency and accuracy.

Thus far, he has completed only 18-of-35 pass attempts, coming out to 51.4%. That number has to increase if the Cyclones are going to surpass expectations this season, and Bowling Green is the perfect opponent to help Raynor get back on track.

Bowling Green is perfect opponent to get Jaylen Raynor going

Sep 12, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Jaylen Raynor (1) carries the ball as Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Deshaun Lee (8) defends during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Protecting their quarterback will be easier against the Falcons than it was against Iowa. According to PFF pass-rushing grades, the Hawkeys are 20th in the country with a 78. Bowling Green is 108th with a 63.2.

Neutralizing EDGE Myles Bradley is the No. 1 priority for Iowa State. If they slow him down, Raynor will have plenty of time to operate in the pocket. And when he does take shots in the passing game, the Falcons haven’t shown much resistance in being able to slow opponents down.

They have a coverage grade of 53.9, which is tied for 130th in the country. Safety Preston EstoEsta and cornerback Drey Braxton have the most coverage snaps on the team through two games and have produced coverage grades of 47.5 and 48.1.

Overall, Bowling Green is allowing opponents to complete 75% of their pass attempts for 244 yards and 3.5 touchdowns per game. This is a golden opportunity for Raynor to start building his confidence as the Cyclones prepare for their Big 12 schedule.

Jaylen Raynor has yet to find stride with Iowa State

Sep 5, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Jaylen Raynor (1) looks to pass against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Falcons' opponents are scoring an average of 38 points per game, which is 132nd in college football. They are hemorrhaging yardage, giving up 505 per game, so there will be opportunities for Raynor to use his legs and rack up chunk yardage on the ground as well.

This is exactly what the doctor ordered to help Raynor get his game on track. The offense has sputtered at times in the first two games of the season, but Bowling Green presents a get-right opportunity.

He is averaging only 150 passing yards per game, but he has not turned the ball over yet, which is encouraging. And when he does connect on a pass, it is for big yardage; Raynor currently leads the Big 12 with 16.7 yards per reception.