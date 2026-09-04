3 Players Who Could Breakout for Iowa State Football in Week 1

The Iowa State Cyclones are set to begin the 2026 college football season by hosting the Southeast Missouri Redhawks at Jack Trice Stadium.

This will be the dawn of the Jimmy Rogers era, as he takes over after Matt Campbell left for the Penn State Nittany Lions following 10 seasons at the helm in Ames. While there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the team, fans are excited for what is to come.

Week 1 will be an opportunity for players to solidify their spot on the depth chart and endear themselves to the fan base. Here are three players who could break out for Iowa State in their season opener.

3. DE Caden Crawford

Defensive end Caden Crawford stands for a photo during Iowa State Football media day at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Wednesday, August 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Based on the projections, this is a game that the Cyclones are expected to win with relative ease. That means clear passing downs later in the game and the opportunity for this pass rush to get after the quarterback.

Caden Crawford is one of the defensive linemen people will be keeping an eye on. He began his career with the Iowa Hawkeyes before transferring to the South Dakota Coyotes. Back in the Power Four, he will look to get his season started with a bang.

The defensive line is the deepest position on the team, so making a good impression is imperative to remain part of the rotation. He will be pushed by holdover Trey Verdon and transfer Malaki Ta’Ase.

2. RB Arnold Barnes III

Iowa State running back Arnold Barnes III (3) runs with the ball during a drill in the university’s football open practice at Johnny Majors practice field on August 8, 2026, in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Not seeing Arnold Barnes III listed on the first depth chart released by Iowa State was a surprise. He is expected to handle a sizable workload as the most experienced player in the running back room on the roster.

Barnes has more production than the rest of the non-freshmen running backs, Aiden Flora, Cameron Pettaway and Ryver Peppers, combined. While offensive coordinator Tyler Roehl will definitely get Flora and Pettaway work, when it is time to eat clock and churn out yardage between the tackles, it will be the Tulane Green Wave transfer’s time to shine.

Expect his workload to increase as the game moves along, especially if the Cyclones have a lead they are looking to protect.

1. CB Jaheim Singletary

Sep 7, 2024; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Jaheim Singletary (15) makes an interception over Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Rashod Owens (10) during the second quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Similar to the reasoning with Crawford, Jaheim Singletary is on this list because Iowa State should be playing from ahead, which means more passing by Braylen Ragland and more opportunities for the secondary to make plays.

Singletary isn’t listed as a starter, but he will be competing with Keyon Washington for snaps behind Seth Johnson and David Coffey, with Ben Ngoyi. A former five-star recruit out of high school who spent time with the Arkansas Razorbacks, this is as good an opportunity as any for Singletary to showcase his talent.

Someone has to emerge as an outside corner when Johnson kicks inside as the slot in nickel packages, and the former Razorback can seize that role early on. Listed at 6-foot-2 and 201 pounds, Singletary has the size to match up with any receiver.