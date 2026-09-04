3 Players Who Could Breakout for Iowa State Football in Week 1
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The Iowa State Cyclones are set to begin the 2026 college football season by hosting the Southeast Missouri Redhawks at Jack Trice Stadium.
This will be the dawn of the Jimmy Rogers era, as he takes over after Matt Campbell left for the Penn State Nittany Lions following 10 seasons at the helm in Ames. While there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the team, fans are excited for what is to come.
Week 1 will be an opportunity for players to solidify their spot on the depth chart and endear themselves to the fan base. Here are three players who could break out for Iowa State in their season opener.
3. DE Caden Crawford
Based on the projections, this is a game that the Cyclones are expected to win with relative ease. That means clear passing downs later in the game and the opportunity for this pass rush to get after the quarterback.
Caden Crawford is one of the defensive linemen people will be keeping an eye on. He began his career with the Iowa Hawkeyes before transferring to the South Dakota Coyotes. Back in the Power Four, he will look to get his season started with a bang.
The defensive line is the deepest position on the team, so making a good impression is imperative to remain part of the rotation. He will be pushed by holdover Trey Verdon and transfer Malaki Ta’Ase.
2. RB Arnold Barnes III
Not seeing Arnold Barnes III listed on the first depth chart released by Iowa State was a surprise. He is expected to handle a sizable workload as the most experienced player in the running back room on the roster.
Barnes has more production than the rest of the non-freshmen running backs, Aiden Flora, Cameron Pettaway and Ryver Peppers, combined. While offensive coordinator Tyler Roehl will definitely get Flora and Pettaway work, when it is time to eat clock and churn out yardage between the tackles, it will be the Tulane Green Wave transfer’s time to shine.
Expect his workload to increase as the game moves along, especially if the Cyclones have a lead they are looking to protect.
1. CB Jaheim Singletary
Similar to the reasoning with Crawford, Jaheim Singletary is on this list because Iowa State should be playing from ahead, which means more passing by Braylen Ragland and more opportunities for the secondary to make plays.
Singletary isn’t listed as a starter, but he will be competing with Keyon Washington for snaps behind Seth Johnson and David Coffey, with Ben Ngoyi. A former five-star recruit out of high school who spent time with the Arkansas Razorbacks, this is as good an opportunity as any for Singletary to showcase his talent.
Someone has to emerge as an outside corner when Johnson kicks inside as the slot in nickel packages, and the former Razorback can seize that role early on. Listed at 6-foot-2 and 201 pounds, Singletary has the size to match up with any receiver.
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Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.