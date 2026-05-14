3 Position Groups That Iowa State Football Needs To Fix for 2026

The Iowa State Cyclones are entering a pivotal 2026 season.

With a new head coach and virtually an entire new roster, the upcoming year marks the first step in a rebuild. There are weird projections. Some think they can be as good as an 8-4 team, while others can see as low as 3-9. Regardless, it’s going to be an immensely fun season in Ames, IA.

Going into the year, the talent of the roster certainly isn’t up to standard, creating a few position groups that certainly need some work. Let’s take a look at three position groups that need lots of work in 2026.

Offensive Line

Iowa State offensive line coach Jake Thornton talks to media during a media opportunity at Stark Performance center on Feb. 11, 2026, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The offensive line has a lot of issues going into next season. Not a single one was a power five starter last season, and many have seen limited time.

Jake Taylor comes in from the Oklahoma Sooners and Gavin Broscious comes in from the Michigan State Spartans as two intriguing pieces, but the star power definitely isn’t there. Maasai King from the Akron Zips could be important if used correctly as well.

On the offensive line, though, it doesn’t look like a single starter will be a returner from last year, which could cause some connectivity problems. But that’s for head coach Jimmy Rogers to regulate.

Cornerbacks

Iowa State Cyclones' defensive back David Coffey (18), defensive line Ikenna Ezeogu (88) and defensive line Domonique Orange (95) takes down Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Isaiah Marshall (8) during the first quarter in the senior day on Nov. 22, 2025, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa | Nirmalendu Majumdar/ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Iowa State’s cornerbacks are definitely not up to the standard of the rest of the roster.

They do have Seth Johnson, an incomer from the Montana State Bobcats, who is projected to be the top player in the position room, but that’s all they really have.

David Coffey and Jaheim Singletary are interesting as well, but one will definitely have to break out next season if the Cyclones want to be a great team.

Linebackers

Oct 25, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; BYU Cougars quarterback Bear Bachmeier (47) is tackled by Iowa State Cyclones linebacker Carson Willich (14) at Jack Trice Stadium. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Iowa State’s linebackers aren’t all that bad. They start with Montreze Smith, an incomer from the Austin Peay Governors, who shone at the FCS level. He now looks to be a top defender for the Cyclones next season.

In addition, they have Sullivan Schlimgen from the Washington State Cougars coming in. Their only projected returner to start will be Carson Willich, who was on the team last year.

The linebacker room is very similar to the overall state of Iowa State football right now. There are guys with lots of promise, but no one has yet to step up. If they can get value out of a few guys, it will go a long way for them next season.