FCS Standout Could be Face of Iowa State Defense in 2026

The Iowa State Cyclones are entering a season where they may have a lack of all around talent. With just a few potential true stars, Iowa State needs to find other pieces that can step up and become top dogs as well.

Potentially the Cyclones’ most intriguing player next season is an incoming prospect, and a player from the Austin Peay Governors at the FCS level.

Montreze Smith began his career at the highest level of college football with a Power Conference program in the ACC. He played for the Duke Blue Devils, but got just one tackle throughout the season.

Being on a high-profile team was great, but Smith needed to get reps if he wanted to properly develop. In addition, playing very little allowed him to get granted a redshirt year.

Montreze Smith has talent to lead Iowa State defense

Iowa State defensive coordinator Jesse Bobbit talks to media during the football defensive coaches media opportunity at the university’s Stark Performance Center on Feb. 13, 2026, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Smith took a big step down, playing FCS football in his redshirt freshman season, competing for Austin Peay in 2025. And this move changed everything.

Smith looked like the man. He had 73 tackles throughout the season, with 40 being solo and 33 being assisted. He tackled immensely well all season, but did more as well.

He had three interceptions throughout the year, as well as four sacks, a forced fumble, and a pass deflection. Smith did literally everything on the field last season.

He had four tackles in a loss to the Georgia Bulldogs on the road, proving that he can still play well against top competition.

In addition, he had two interceptions in a single game, coming against the North Alabama Lions. He gained 50 offensive yards from those two picks. Against the Samford Bulldogs, Smith returned an interception all the way back for a touchdown.

Smith did everything on the field, literally. He tackled well, made plays all game, and got interceptions, while also attacking the quarterback for sacks. It was quite literally a perfect decision to transfer to Austin Peay.

After his great decision to move to the FCS, Smith is back with a Power Conference program and will now be playing for Iowa State in 2026. He will be a redshirt sophomore and have tons of time to become a star for the Cyclones. But there is a chance that he is the face of the defense right away.

The biggest question mark of the year is whether Smith will be able to make the jump. In his first time playing for a Power Conference, it didn’t work out, but he has all the tools to ensure that he will be successful at the next level.