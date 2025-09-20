4 Biggest Matchups Iowa State Cyclones Fans Should Be Watching During Bye Week
The Iowa State Cyclones are the only team with four victories thus far in the 2025 college football season. That will assuredly change this week, while they are on a much-deserved bye week after playing each of the first four weeks of the campaign.
While the Cyclones rest and prepare for their Week 5 matchup against the Arizona Wildcats, there will be plenty of intriguing games around the country to keep an eye on. Other teams are beginning their Big 12 schedules this week, which will be of interest to Iowa State. Also, there is another matchup that could have major College Football Playoff implications.
With the Cyclones idle, what should fans tune in to watch this week? Here are four of the biggest matchups that will impact Iowa State the most.
4. West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Kansas Jayhawks
Conference matchups are always worth keeping an eye on as a fan. This one is worth keeping an eye on for Cyclones backers because they will be facing off with one of the opponents later in the season. While the Mountaineers aren’t on this year’s schedule, the Jayhawks are.
Iowa State will be hosting Kansas on Nov. 22 at Jack Trice Stadium. It is never too early to start scouting future opponents. This matchup features two exciting quarterbacks: Nicco Marchiol for West Virginia and Jalon Daniels for the Jayhawks. Both teams are projected to be middle-of-the-pack conference teams, but a few breaks and they could be right in the mix at the end.
3. Arizona State Sun Devils vs. Baylor Bears
Coming into the year, there were a lot of eyes on the Sun Devils. They were a surprise participant in last season’s College Football Playoff. They entered the campaign ranked No. 11 in the country, but fell out of the top 25 completely when they were defeated by the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Sept. 6.
After bouncing back against Texas State in a 34-15 win last week, Arizona State heads on the road for its first Big 12 matchup of the season. Baylor was defeated by the Auburn Tigers in their opener, but turned a lot of heads when they outlasted the SMU Mustangs 48-45 in double overtime.
It is still very early, but a second loss for the Sun Devils would eliminate virtually any chance they have at being an at-large team. The pressure would be on to win the conference.
2. SMU Mustangs vs. TCU Horned Frogs
TCU was considered by many people to be a favorite in the Big 12 coming into the 2025 campaign. They picked up a convincing win in their opener, going on the road to Chapel Hill and destroying the North Carolina Tar Heels 48-14. That ruined the first collegiate coaching game for Bill Belichick.
After defeating Abilene Christian 42-21 last week, they are hosting in-state rival SMU this week. This could be viewed as a sort of at-large eliminator. The Mustangs cannot afford a second loss to a Big 12 team out of conference. The Horned Frogs would still have plenty to play for in the Big 12, but a loss to SMU would make their path to an at-large bid down the road very perilous.
1. Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Utah Utes
This is a game every college football fan should have their eyes on. It is one of three matchups this week where ranked teams will be facing off against each other. The others are Auburn heading on the road to face the Oklahoma Sooners and the Illinois Fighting Illini traveling to face the Indiana Hoosiers.
Cyclones fans will be keeping tabs on this one because of the Big 12 implications. They aren’t scheduled to face either team in the regular season. But both have legitimate championship aspirations. This will be worth watching to see what could come in a few months if Iowa State is fortunate enough to play for the title.