Strengths and Weaknesses of Iowa State Backup QB Zane Flores

It seems pretty obvious that Arkansas State Red Wolves transfer Jaylen Raynor is going to be the QB1 for the Iowa State Cyclones in 2026. But if things go wrong, Iowa State actually has a legit backup option.

Last year, the Oklahoma State Cowboys had a disastrous season, going just 1-11. They went 0-9 in conference play and struggled overall throughout the entire year. An embarrassing loss to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane summed it all up. Their quarterback at that time was freshman Zane Flores.

Obviously Flores had a bad season, but it wasn’t entirely his fault. He was still young and got put into a tough situation with a midseason coaching change. And while things didn’t go his way, he actually showed glimpses of greatness. Now, he’s the Cyclones’ backup option to Raynor.

Flores has two strengths: Rushing and leaving the pocket with purpose. Last season, Flores finished with 117 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. The numbers may not seem like a lot, but the game film says differently.

Zane Flores brings some intriguing skill to Iowa State

Nov 22, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Zane Flores (6) throws a pass during the first quarter against the UCF Knights at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He gets the extra yards, always runs into space, and is physical, unlike most quarterbacks. In addition, he leaves the pocket with purpose, whether it’s to run or pass.

It’s a tough skill to master, but Flores does a good job. Having Raynor, who’s more of a pocket passer, it’s good to have an outside-the-pocket talent to help him out.

While he does have strengths, he also has three weaknesses: his touchdown-to-interception ratio, red zone passing, and deep balls.

Three touchdowns to seven interceptions is really bad, no matter what. And that’s something that needs to change. In the red zone, he’s good on his feet but struggles in the air. It’s definitely something Iowa State needs if they want to be successful under Flores.

Zane Flores has potential but needs development

Oklahoma State's Zane Flores (6) warms up before the college football game between Oklahoma State University and the Kansas State Wildcats at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday Nov. 15, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Finally, his deep balls need work, as he’s much better at throwing over the middle to gain yards consistently rather than take shots deep.

Overall, Flores is a good option if Raynor goes down, but he definitely has work to do. With a few tweaks in practice, he can provide the Cyclones another option and a different skill set that may confuse defenses and help Iowa State pick up wins next year.

But if he doesn’t get the opportunity this season, he’s still young and has an abundance of eligibility, meaning he is much more of a project player and a potential star in the future.