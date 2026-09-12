4 Bold Predictions for Iowa State Football in Cy-Hawk Game
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The Iowa State Cyclones handled business in Week 1, defeating the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks 38-10 in Jimmy Rogers’s debut on the sidelines.
Now, they are set for a huge test. The Cyclones are going on the road in Week 2 to face off against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Cy-Hawk rivalry game. Iowa State won the last meeting in Kinnick Stadium two years ago on the leg of Kyle Konrardy, who also kicked the Cyclones to victory last year.
Rivalry games always have a little extra meaning, and this one is no different. The Hawkeyes come into the game off a dominant 40-0 victory over the Northern Illinois Huskies, ranked No. 22 in the country.
What can viewers expect from this game? Here are four bold predictions for the next chapter in the Cy-Hawk rivalry.
The defensive line continues to dominate
Coming into the season, the Iowa State defensive line was viewed as the strongest unit on the team. They did nothing to dispel that in Week 1, dominating the Redhawks with six sacks and 12 tackles for loss.
Against Iowa, that strong performance will continue. One of the advantages that the Cyclones have in the game is their passing defense against the Hawkeyes’ passing offense, and their front seven has proven capable of generating real pressure.
Regardless of who is under center for Iowa, the Iowa State pass rush is going to make them work. Three more sacks and eight tackles for loss will be recorded in the game.
Struggles to maintain Kamari Moulton
Entering his fourth season with the Hawkeyes, running back Kamari Moulton hasn’t participated much in the Cy-Hawk rivalry. As a freshman, he got into only four games. In 2024, he carried the ball seven times for 16 yards against the Cyclones. Last year, he didn’t play.
He is entering this year’s rivalry game with a ton of positive momentum after running all over Northern Illinois to the tune of 183 yards on 11 carries with two touchdowns. Iowa State is going to make him work harder than that, but he will still come away with an impressive showing.
Moulton is going to carry the ball at least 24 times and reach the century mark again. In what is expected to be a hard-nosed, physical battle, the Hawkeyes are going to lean on their talented tailback heavily.
Dominic Overby is WR1 again
In a surprising turn of events, it was Dominic Overby who led Iowa State with 84 receiving yards in the opener. Had he not stepped out of bounds, overturning his touchdown, he would have easily surpassed the 100-yard plateau.
What will he do for an encore? As the best downfield threat on the team, measuring in at 6-foot-5, he is going to make an impact once again in the passing game. He will catch four passes and average over 20 yards per reception, making at least one contested catch down the field and another catch-and-run that goes for 40+ yards.
Iowa State falls just short
Not many people are giving the Cyclones much of a chance to compete in Kinnick Stadium against Iowa. However, these are the situations that Rogers and his teams have thrived in as underdogs.
It will happen again, with Iowa State easily covering the nearly two-touchdown spread. However, they will fall just short of picking up the first signature victory in the Rogers era.
Iowa State will fight to the end, but come up short in a low-scoring, defensive-minded battle, 20-13.
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Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.