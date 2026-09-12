4 Bold Predictions for Iowa State Football in Cy-Hawk Game

The Iowa State Cyclones handled business in Week 1, defeating the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks 38-10 in Jimmy Rogers’s debut on the sidelines.

Now, they are set for a huge test. The Cyclones are going on the road in Week 2 to face off against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Cy-Hawk rivalry game. Iowa State won the last meeting in Kinnick Stadium two years ago on the leg of Kyle Konrardy, who also kicked the Cyclones to victory last year.

Rivalry games always have a little extra meaning, and this one is no different. The Hawkeyes come into the game off a dominant 40-0 victory over the Northern Illinois Huskies, ranked No. 22 in the country.

What can viewers expect from this game? Here are four bold predictions for the next chapter in the Cy-Hawk rivalry.

The defensive line continues to dominate

Iowa State defensive end Isaac Terrell (88) sacks Southeast Missouri quarterback Braylen Ragland (7) during the second quarter in the week one NCAA football at Jack Trice Stadium on Sept. 5, 2026, in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Coming into the season, the Iowa State defensive line was viewed as the strongest unit on the team. They did nothing to dispel that in Week 1, dominating the Redhawks with six sacks and 12 tackles for loss.

Against Iowa, that strong performance will continue. One of the advantages that the Cyclones have in the game is their passing defense against the Hawkeyes’ passing offense, and their front seven has proven capable of generating real pressure.

Regardless of who is under center for Iowa, the Iowa State pass rush is going to make them work. Three more sacks and eight tackles for loss will be recorded in the game.

Struggles to maintain Kamari Moulton

Sep 5, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kamari Moulton (28) runs for a 37 yard touchdown against the Northern Illinois Huskies during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering his fourth season with the Hawkeyes, running back Kamari Moulton hasn’t participated much in the Cy-Hawk rivalry. As a freshman, he got into only four games. In 2024, he carried the ball seven times for 16 yards against the Cyclones. Last year, he didn’t play.

He is entering this year’s rivalry game with a ton of positive momentum after running all over Northern Illinois to the tune of 183 yards on 11 carries with two touchdowns. Iowa State is going to make him work harder than that, but he will still come away with an impressive showing.

Moulton is going to carry the ball at least 24 times and reach the century mark again. In what is expected to be a hard-nosed, physical battle, the Hawkeyes are going to lean on their talented tailback heavily.

Dominic Overby is WR1 again

Iowa State wide receiver Dominic Overby (11) runs with the ball around Southeast Missouri State's safety Cyler Christmas (28) during the third quarter in the week one NCAA football at Jack Trice Stadium on Sept. 5, 2026, in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In a surprising turn of events, it was Dominic Overby who led Iowa State with 84 receiving yards in the opener. Had he not stepped out of bounds, overturning his touchdown, he would have easily surpassed the 100-yard plateau.

What will he do for an encore? As the best downfield threat on the team, measuring in at 6-foot-5, he is going to make an impact once again in the passing game. He will catch four passes and average over 20 yards per reception, making at least one contested catch down the field and another catch-and-run that goes for 40+ yards.

Iowa State falls just short

Sep 5, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones head coach Jimmy Rogers watches his teams pre-game routine before their game with the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not many people are giving the Cyclones much of a chance to compete in Kinnick Stadium against Iowa. However, these are the situations that Rogers and his teams have thrived in as underdogs.

It will happen again, with Iowa State easily covering the nearly two-touchdown spread. However, they will fall just short of picking up the first signature victory in the Rogers era.

Iowa State will fight to the end, but come up short in a low-scoring, defensive-minded battle, 20-13.