4 Utah Offensive Players Iowa State Football Fans Need To Know

The Iowa State Cyclones will be back on the field in Week 4 facing their stiffest test of the season.

The No. 15-ranked Utah Utes are coming to Ames for the first Big 12 game of the year for the Cyclones. This is a tough, well-rounded opponent Iowa State will be going up against, as Utah comes into the game with a ton of positive momentum.

They are 3-0, winning all three games by at least 33 points and allowing only 24 points in total. The defense is stout, but there are some talented players on the offensive side, too.

Here are four Utes that Cyclones fans need to know heading into the game.

4. Running Back Wayshawn Parker

Sep 3, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes running back Wayshawn Parker (1) reacts after his 21-yard touchdown run against the Idaho Vandals during the first quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The leading rusher for a dynamic Utah running game is running back Wayshawn Parker. He leads the squad with 154 yards, averaging 4.8 yards per carry to go along with three touchdowns.

Parker is a threat in the passing game as well, catching 10 passes for 89 yards and three more scores. With an overall offensive grade of 79.6, he gets the job done in every facet of the game on that side of the ball.

He has an 81.3 rushing grade and 71.6 passing game grade as an excellent all-around performer. Slowing him down is key.

3. Wide Receiver Braden Pegan

Sep 3, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes wide receiver Braden Pegan (7) warms up before their game against the Idaho Vandals at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Iowa State secondary is going to have its work cut out for it slowing down Braden Pegan. He leads the Utes with 15 receptions and 235 receiving yards. His three touchdowns are tied for the most with Parker.

His receiving grade of 80.8 is second on the team behind Larry Simmons, with an 83.1. Pegan has earned an overall grade of 82.9, proving to be a dynamic playmaker. That is the third-highest grade on the team among players who average double-digit snaps per game.

2. Tackle Zereoue Williams

The Cyclones’ defensive line manhandled the offensive line of the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks for six sacks. They have none since, and getting any against Utah will be a challenge with Zereoue Williams anchoring the unit.

He is an elite pass blocker, earning a grade of 91.9 on passing plays. Not a single pressure has been recorded against him in 91 snaps, doing an excellent job of protecting his quarterback’s blindside as the left tackle.

Williams isn’t as dominant as a run blocker, with a 65.3 run blocking grade, but his overall grade of 75.4 is the best amongst offensive linemen on the Utes.

1. Quarterback Devon Dampier

Sep 3, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) runs for yardage against the Idaho Vandals during the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the premier dual-threat players in the nation, Devon Dampier has been racking up stats thus far this season. He has completed 71.6% of his attempts for 690 yards and seven touchdowns with only one interception.

On the ground, he has added 114 yards and two more scores. That has all translated to Dampier recording a 90.3 overall grade at PFF, which is the best mark on the team and 16th in the country.

The only quarterbacks with higher passing grades than the 92.1 that Dampier has produced thus far are Darian Mensah of the Miami Hurricanes and CJ Carr of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.