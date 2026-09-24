4 Utah Defenders Iowa State Football Fans Need To Know

The Iowa State Cyclones are set for another big test in Week 4, hosting the No. 15-ranked Utah Utes in their Big 12 opener at Jack Trice Stadium.

It will be a whiteout game, so fans will be ready to give the Cyclones as much home-field advantage as possible. This is a great opportunity for head coach Jimmy Rogers to get his first signature win with the program over a ranked opponent.

Of course, that is easier said than done. Utah is a very talented team that has dismantled opponents thus far, going 3-0 and winning each game by at least 33 points. With only 24 points allowed all season, this defense is incredibly hard to move the ball against.

Here are four players Iowa State fans need to know on the Utes defense ahead of the game.

Safety Nate Ritchie

Aug 29, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Southern Utah Thunderbirds running back Cade Bowring (42) is tackled by Utah Utes linebacker Johnathan Hall (bottom) and Utah Utes safety Nate Ritchie (top) during the fourth quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

A do-it-all player at the back end of the defense, Utah relies on Nate Ritchie to make an impact in every facet of the game, and he has delivered. He is currently second on the team in total tackles with 15, leads the team with 2.5 tackles for loss, and has one sack and one pass defended.

Ritchie is an elite tackler, which is exactly what a team wants from a safety, with a tackling grade of 88.7, which is best on the team. He isn’t asked to rush the passer much, with 11 pass-rushing snaps, but he has made them count with five total pressures.

The Cyclones need to know where he is at all times on the field.

Linebacker Johnathan Hall

Oct 26, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Utah Utes linebacker Johnathan Hall (3) celebrates after making an interception during the third quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Lined up mostly in the box this season, the Utes have moved Jonathan Hall around a little bit. He has also taken snaps along the defensive line, as a free safety, in the slot and as a corner.

Wherever he is, he produces. His 80.6 defensive grade is the second-best mark on the team. He has 18 pass-rushing snaps but has produced five total pressures. His run defense is elite with a 90.3 grade, and he is a sound tackler with an 84.9 grade there.

Hall is second on the team with eight stops, behind only the 10 that Trey Reynolds has produced.

Defensive End Lance Holtzclaw

Sep 19, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes defensive end Lance Holtzclaw (15) and linebacker Elijah Elliss (83) tackle Utah State Aggies quarterback Grady Brosterhous (9) for a loss during the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lance Holtzclaw doesn’t have a sack yet this season, but the Iowa State offensive line is going to have its hands full slowing him down. He leads Utah with 12 total pressures, getting one quarterback hit and 11 hurries.

Holtzclaw has one batted pass and five stops, making his presence felt in the trenches. His defensive grade of 83.6 is the best mark on the squad.

With 67 of his 98 snaps coming as a pass rusher, he is on the field to do one thing: get after the opposing quarterback.

Cornerback Elijah Davis

Nov 28, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Utah Utes cornerback Elijah Davis (9) returns an interception for a touchdown during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Elijah Davis doesn’t have stats that will jump off the score sheet. He has only three tackles and three passes defended this season, but he is the best cover corner on the team, with a coverage grade of 79.4 in 71 snaps.

Davis has been targeted seven times, allowing only two receptions for 13 yards, and is credited with two pass breakups by PFF. It could be tough sledding for Jaylen Raynor if he is forced to target receivers blanketed by Davis in Week 4.