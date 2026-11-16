Aiden Flora Adds Another Big 12 Weekly Accolade To Resume

The Iowa State Cyclones picked up a massively important victory over the Cincinnati Bearcats in Week 11, getting their fifth win of the season.

Back to the .500 mark, the Cyclones are now one victory away from being bowl-eligible. Given all the obstacles that first-year head coach Jimmy Rogers has had to overcome, reaching a bowl game would be quite an achievement for this squad.

One of the reasons that Iowa State has found success this season has been the performance of running back Aiden Flora. A former walk-on who was placed on scholarship by Rogers to remain with the program, he has blossomed into a superstar this season.

Against Cincinnati, Flora was unstoppable. He produced at such an incredible level that he was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week for the third time this season.

Aiden Flora wins Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week Award for 3rd time

good morning 🌪️ pic.twitter.com/g8T1Gwbmjv — Iowa State Football (@CycloneFB) November 15, 2026

The redshirt sophomore ran the ball 28 times for 216 yards, scoring three touchdowns. He added four receptions for 38 yards and even completed a pass on a fourth down that went for 37 yards.

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This was the third time this season that Flora surpassed the 200-yard plateau on the ground, and each time he took home the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week Award. The first occurrence was against the West Virginia Mountaineers on Oct. 3.

📺 Game 10 Highlights pic.twitter.com/MSPKSLLH7r — Iowa State Football (@CycloneFB) November 15, 2026

He rushed for what was a career-high at the time, 212 yards on 22 carries with three touchdowns. Flora added two more touchdowns through the air, passing for 48 yards and two scores in a crazy 45-42 win.

The second time he won the award this season was for his performance on Halloween night against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. He carried the ball 29 times for 221 yards, both single-game career highs, to lead the Cyclones to a wild 51-49 victory.

Flora has cemented himself as not only a top running back in the country, but one of the most impactful players in college football in 2026. What he is accomplishing is truly remarkable, as he now leads the nation with 1,335 rushing yards.

and for the third time this season…. @Big12Conference Offensive Player of the Week 🌪️ pic.twitter.com/RHAlvCtkYs — Iowa State Football (@CycloneFB) November 16, 2026

He is averaging 7.2 yards per carry and has scored 12 touchdowns on the ground, which are tied for seventh and 12th in the country. His 185 rushing attempts are tied for the 10th most in the nation, as Iowa State is leaning heavily on him to carry this offense.

Flora has proven up to the task, while also adding 21 receptions and 10 punt returns to his touches this season. Overall, he has 1,619 all-purpose yards and 85 passing yards without an incompletion this season.