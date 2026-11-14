Iowa State Football's 3 Biggest Takeaways From Dominant Win Over Cincinnati

The Iowa State Cyclones hosted the Cincinnati Bearcats at Jack Trice Stadium in what was virtually a must-win game in Week 11.

Entering the contest with a 4-5 record, a loss to Cincinnati would have been a massive dent in Iowa State’s odds of making a bowl game. Fortunately, that isn’t something the team will have to worry about because the Cyclones put together a strong performance in front of the home fans.

Iowa State won in convincing fashion, 41-13. There were a lot of positive takeaways from the team’s performance, as they moved to 3-4 in the Big 12 and 5-5 overall. Alas, there were also a few concerns that developed that we should keep an eye on moving forward.

Here are the three biggest takeaways from the Cyclones’ win over the Bearcats.

Aiden Flora is a Superstar

Nov 14, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones running back Aiden Flora (21) strikes the Heisman Pose after scoring against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Whatever head coach Jimmy Rogers did to convince running back Aiden Flora to stay in Ames, he is going to have to do it again this offseason. Teams around the country are going to come offering massive NIL deals because he is forcing his way into the Heisman Trophy conversations with another stellar performance.

Flora handled 28 carries, rushing for 216 yards and three touchdowns. He added a team-high four receptions for 38 yards as a do-it-all player out of the backfield. On a fourth-down conversion, he completed a pass that went for 37 yards for good measure.

This is the third time he has surpassed the 200-yard plateau and has extended his Big 12 lead for rushing yardage. He is the most important player to this offense, humming at a high level.

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Defense Finding Its Footing

This game was shaping up to be a shootout in the early going. Cincinnati went right down the field with ease on its first drive, which ended with JC French throwing a touchdown to Lyviel Waters. Iowa State responded with a touchdown of their own to tie the game at seven, but poured it on after that.

The Cyclones would score 31 consecutive points, with the defense stepping up when they were needed most. That hasn’t always been the case this season, but the unit deserves a lot of credit for how they performed.

It wasn’t perfect, with Cole Tabb rushing for 165 yards and averaging 10.3 yards per carry, but Iowa State was able to consistently get off the field. The Cyclones held the Bearcats to 2-of-10 on third downs and 1-of-5 on fourth downs.

Iowa State also had four sacks and recovered two fumbles, being a playmaking unit this week.

Kyle Konrardy Struggles

Oct 31, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones kicker Kyle Konrardy (97) kicks the game winning field goal as time expires to beat the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cyclones aren’t going to change kickers any time soon, but Kyle Konrardy is in a bit of a funk. After missing one kick against the Baylor Bears last week, he missed two more against Cincinnati.

After his lengthy streak of 45+ yard attempts being converted ended last week, he has now missed multiple kicks from that distance in a row, missing a 46-yard attempt before halftime. In the first second-half drive, he missed from 32 yards.

Konrardy is a weapon for Iowa State with his huge leg, giving them an edge when operating offensively, knowing he is in range once they hit the 40-yard line. He needs to get his confidence back after a few tough weeks.