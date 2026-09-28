Aiden Flora Blossoming Into Star for Iowa State Football

The Iowa State Cyclones offense has not consistently clicked on all cylinders this season, still ironing out a few issues, especially when it comes to the passing game.

However, when they get the ball into the hands of running back Aiden Flora, good things happen. A former walk-on who was turned into a scholarship player by new head coach Jimmy Rogers, he worked tirelessly this offseason to earn a sizable role in the team’s offense.

Flora earned the No. 1 running back role coming into the season, but was expected to split time with Cameron Pettaway and Arnold Barnes III. While those two have had roles in the backfield, it has become apparent that Flora is the clear-cut No. 1 option, continuing to impress each time he takes the field.

Regardless of who the opponent is, he is producing at an incredibly high level in multiple facets of the game. Against the Utah Utes in Week 4, Flora was the hub offensively for the Cyclones, getting the job done as a runner and pass catcher.

Aiden Flora blossoming into star for Iowa State

Iowa State running back Aiden Flora (21) runs with the ball around Utah’s cornerback James Chenault (5) during the fourth quarter on Sept. 26, 2026, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On the ground, he handled 13 carries, turning it into 54 yards. He added five receptions for 53 yards, recording 100+ total yards from scrimmage for the second consecutive week. Accomplishing that against a Utah defense that has been amongst the stingiest in the country through three weeks is quite an impressive feat.

That contributed to Flora receiving an overall offensive grade of 75.7 from PFF, which was the best mark on the team. The next closest player, who logged at least 10 snaps, was Pettaway, who had an overall grade of 68.5.

Flora was used more in the passing game against the Utes than nearly the rest of his career combined. He was on the field for 31 pass plays, increasing his career total to 75. His impact was felt, producing a receiving grade of 85.4. That also paced the team, with Pettaway as a distant second with a grade of 71.5.

His responsibilities were plentiful, lining up in the slot three times and out wide three times. He was also tasked with pass blocking on four occasions and got the job done there, with an impressive 79.2 pass blocking grade.

Aiden Flora's three touchdowns today:



61-yard rush

42-yard rush

66-yard punt return@FloraAiden // 📺 ESPNU pic.twitter.com/G7u3thvdHA — Iowa State Football (@CycloneFB) September 19, 2026

Flora is proving capable of doing anything that is needed on the offensive side of the ball, looking like one of the most versatile and complete running backs in the nation.

Overall this season, he has carried the ball 51 times for 382 yards with three touchdowns. He has also caught right passes for 66 yards, giving him 448 yards from scrimmage offensively.

Before this season, Flora was used mostly as a special teams player. He still holds a role on that unit as the punt returner and showed off his dynamic skill set against the Bowling Green Falcons, returning a punt 66 yards to the house for a touchdown.

A multi-faceted player, Flora is quickly moving to the top of opponents’ game plan boards as the No. 1 priority to stop on the Iowa State offense.