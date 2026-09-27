Iowa State Football Is Built on a Great Sophomore Class

The Iowa State Cyclones have had a fantastic start to the season.

They began the year by taking down the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks in a dominant fashion, but unfortunately followed it up with a 16-13 loss on the road against the Iowa Hawkeyes. The intriguing performance led to an eventual big win the next week against the Bowling Green Falcons, where Iowa State absolutely dominated.

This season, the Cyclones were supposed to be in a rebuilding year under Jimmy Rogers, and with that comes development from younger players. And that was no different for Iowa State. A ton of sophomores have shown out so far this year.

Let’s take a look at some sophomore standouts thus far.

Aiden Flora

Iowa State running back Aiden Flora (21) carries the ball during the Cy-Hawk football game Sept. 12, 2026 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

How can you not love Aiden Flora and what he has been able to do this year? He began the year with a solid 45 yards, followed by an 89-yard performance against Iowa. When it seemed like he couldn’t play any better than that, Flora completely blew those numbers out of the water against Bowling Green.

He finished with 194 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground, as well as a punt return touchdown and nearly 100 more yards on special teams. He’s been one of Iowa State’s best players this year, which is crazy considering that he’s just a sophomore.

Sullivan Schlimgen

Sullivan Schlimgen has been the Cyclones best player on the defensive side of the ball, leading the team in tackles with 23 total entering Week 4. He’s athletic, hits the quarterback, plays well in coverage, but can also stop the run.

He’s immensely aggressive too, but most importantly, he is a leader who has been key to the incredible defense that Iowa State has had thus far. For a player so young, there is a lot to like about Schlimgen’s game.

Cameron Pettaway

Iowa State punt returner Cameron Pettaway (0) runs with the ball for a touchdown during a kick return against Bowling Green during the first quarter on Sept. 19, 2026, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There is no doubt that Cameron Pettaway hasn’t been fantastic running the football this season, but he’s made an impact in other ways. He has 53 yards total this season between rushing and receiving, some solid numbers but also some that could be improved upon.

Where he really excels, though, is on special teams, as he returned a 100-yard pick-six, the longest in program history. It hasn’t been the smoothest start for Pettaway, but he’s shown lots of potential.

David Coffey

David Coffey has had a solid start to the year, being an important piece of a solid defensive back room that has looked good but also has room for improvement. Coffey’s game is good overall, and just a few minor tweaks can turn him from good to great. If his great coverage can pair with slightly better tackling, he’s a veteran even at his young age.

Dominic Overby

Dominic Overby has quickly climbed up the ranks of the wide receivers, building his case as a WR2. He’s showcased some big moments, especially in Week 1, and has proven to be one of quarterback Jaylen Raynor’s go-to targets. If Overby can be slightly more consistent week in and week out, he can be a fantastic piece to this offense.