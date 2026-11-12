Aiden Flora Is Key in Iowa State’s Game Plan Against Cincinnati

The Iowa State Cyclones are going into the weekend at 4-5, a solid season compared to the underwhelming expectations that they had preseason.

Their wins have come over the Oklahoma State Cowboys, West Virginia Mountaineers, Bowling Green Falcons, and SEMO Redhawks, while the losses have come to the Utah Utes, BYU Cougars, Iowa Hawkeyes, Arizona Wildcats, and Baylor Bears.

In Week 11, they are going to take on the Cincinnati Bearcats, a tough Big 12 opponent that can beat anyone on any given day. Their 5-4 record isn’t bad, especially their home win against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. However, that’s pretty much all they have to show.

The most important player in this entire game also happens to be the best football player on the field, running back Aiden Flora. And it’s clear that the Cyclones need him to perform this weekend.

All eyes will be on Aiden Flora against Cincinnati

Nov 7, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Iowa State running back Aiden Flora (21) is tackled by Baylor linebacker Garrick Ponder (13) for a loss during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Flora has had a breakout season. He has accumulated 1,119 rushing yards, ranking fifth in the entire nation. That includes four games of 180+ yards, with the past two coming in the last two weeks, which brings me to my main point.

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Flora is extremely hot going into the week. Against Oklahoma State, he put up 221 yards on 29 carries, rushing for two touchdowns. Flora was the main reason that Iowa State won the game and had “Heisman-like” moments throughout the contest, such as breakout runs for touchdowns.

Then, he backed it up with another huge performance against Baylor on the road. Flora finished with 26 carries for 182 yards and a touchdown, ripping off chunk gains repeatedly. And while the Cyclones didn’t win, Flora was the reason it was close at all.

Outside of the Cowboys game, Flora has been fantastic in two other home games. Against Bowling Green, he finished with 194 yards and two touchdowns on just 12 carries. He also added an electric punt return touchdown that turned the afternoon from bad to worse for the Falcons.

In addition, Flora dominated against West Virginia, where he went for 212 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. That also doesn’t account for two touchdown passes that he threw in the air against the Mountaineers. It was truly a one-of-a-kind game from Flora.

Furthermore, the Bearcats haven’t necessarily been fantastic against the run. They allowed 126 yards and a touchdown to Houston Cougars running back Re’Shaun Sanford last week in a game they lost. They are 98th in the country in rush defense when it comes to allowed yards per game, and are coming off of one of their worst weeks yet.

Not only is Flora on fire, but he’s been great at home. Cincinnati isn’t known for its rush defense, which creates a fantastic opportunity for him to step up and win the game for Iowa State this weekend.