One Major Takeaway From Iowa State Football Loss to Baylor

The Iowa State Cyclones and Baylor Bears were both heading into the Week 10 matchup with positive momentum, coming off big victories in Week 9.

Iowa State picked up their first victory over a ranked opponent, beating the Oklahoma State Cowboys 51-49 in a shootout. Baylor went on the road and dominated the UCF Knights, winning 41-9 in their first game after firing head coach Dave Aranda.

The Cyclones’ offense did everything it could to keep the team in the game, as they have finally figured things out on that side of the ball. Normally, scoring 31 points and compiling 474 yards of total offense would be enough to get the job done, especially when you add in the fact they converted 8-of-17 third downs and 1-of-2 on fourth down.

However, it wasn’t enough to get the team their second straight victory, losing 42-31 on the road in Waco. Looking at that final score, it is easy to see the biggest takeaway for Iowa State: this defense needs a lot of work.

Iowa State has major issues to iron out on defense

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Quarterback DJ Lagway, who has had his struggles this season, dominated on the field. Opposing quarterbacks have had field days against the Cyclones' offense week in and week out, and it was no different for the Baylor signal caller.

Lagaway completed 16-of-28 passes for 229 yards and two touchdowns, producing a QBR of 81.8, which was his second-best single-game number this season. He really made his impact with his legs.

The Iowa State defense could not contain the athletic signal-caller, who had a monster game on the ground. He rushed the ball 13 times, which was his most attempts in a game this season, and ran for 119 yards and a touchdown. This season, Lagaway has only 161 yards and two touchdowns, with almost all of that production coming against the Cyclones.

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Baylor 21, Iowa State 17 | 0:30 2Q #SicEm pic.twitter.com/7FymGlXIZA — Baylor Football (@BUFootball) November 7, 2026

This has been a developing issue for Iowa State, which has been unable to contain quarterbacks who have dual-threat ability. When the Cyclones faced Bear Bachmeier and the BYU Cougars, they allowed 329 passing yards and 109 rushing yards to the star quarterback.

Iowa State’s overall stats don’t look too bad because of some dominant performances against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks and Bowling Green Falcons, and a strong game against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

But during Big 12 play, they have been getting torched by opposing passers with regularity. Defense was expected to be the strength of this team, but that has not been the case in recent weeks. With how well the offense played, it was disappointing to see the defense come up short in another underwhelming performance.