Amarion Jackson Opens Up About Decision to Decommit From Iowa State Cyclones

There was a lot of optimism about the incoming recruiting class for the Iowa State Cyclones on Signing Day, Dec. 3. Matt Campbell was on the verge of landing the best class in his tenure, setting the program up for long-term success.

Unfortunately, just days later, major changes have occurred. Campbell decided to accept the job with the Penn State Nittany Lions. The Cyclones have hired Jimmy Rogers, formerly of the Washington State Cougars, to replace him.

As a result of the coaching change, there have been several defections from the team. Players who were on the roster already in 2025 have entered the transfer portal, and multiple commits have been released from their signings.

One of the high school players who opted to decommit from Iowa State following the coaching change was wide receiver Amarion Jackson.

Amarion Jackson reveals why he decommitted from Iowa State

A two-way standout with Millard South, he helped the team win a national championship while playing wide receiver and cornerback. He was expected to play offense with the Cyclones, but for now, that is no longer the plan, with him opening up his recruitment again.

What drove Jackson to make this decision? He responded to a direct message from Cyclone Alert, part of the 247Sports Network, explaining why he decommitted from the school days after signing his letter of intent.

"[I] just didn't feel like Iowa State was the spot for me anymore,” the talented recruit said, via Alec Busse (subscription required). "Those relationships and trust I had with the coaches were a big reason I committed. And with all the changes, I feel like reopening my recruitment was the best thing for me."

The previous coaching staff at Iowa State that recruited Jackson to the school had a lot of excitement about the dynamic playmaker after how productive he was during his senior year.

It will be interesting to see if he will ultimately follow Campbell and some of the other staff members to Penn State in the coming weeks. The Nittany Lions don’t have much of a recruiting class to speak of currently, but that could quickly change if players want to honor their commitments to Campbell and land in Happy Valley.

Jackson is one of several recruits who have been released from their signing, and the second wide receiver. Kash Brock, who flipped from the Colorado State Rams earlier in the month, also announced he was decommitting from the school and reopening his recruitment.

What was a 22-player class on Signing Day is down to 13 after the coaching change, a concerning development for Rogers to figure out.

