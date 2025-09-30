AP Poll Voters Have Very Little Respect for Iowa State Cyclones in Weekly Breakdown

Your weekly breakdown of where Iowa State landed across all AP voters' ballots:



#8 - 4 votes

#9 - 1 vote

#10 - 8 votes

#11 - 6 votes

#12 - 3 votes

#13 - 12 votes

#14 - 15 votes (AP ranking)

#15 - 6 votes

#16 - 2 votes

#17 - 2 votes

#18 - 5 votes

#19 - 1 vote

#20 - 1 vote

