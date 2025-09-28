Iowa State Cyclones Earning No Respect in AP Poll Heading Into Week 6
The Iowa State Cyclones entered their Week 4 bye as the No. 12-ranked team in the country. When the results of that week were finalized, the Cyclones found themselves dropping down the rankings slightly, falling to No. 14.
There was plenty of motivation for Iowa State heading into its Week 5 matchup with the Arizona Wildcats. It was their second Big 12 matchup of the season, and the Cyclones wanted to cement their status as one of the true contenders in the conference.
Along with handling business against the Wildcats, it would provide Iowa State a chance to show voters that they should continue moving up the rankings. Alas, not even a dominant blowout was enough to push them closer to the top 10 of the AP Poll.
Where did Iowa State land in AP Poll?
Despite there being four teams in the top 10 who suffered losses in Week 5, Iowa State didn’t move in the rankings. They remain at the No. 14 spot, disrespected once again by voters despite an impressive 39-14 victory over an Arizona team that entered the matchup undefeated as well.
The only top 10 team that lost and fell behind the Cyclones was the Florida State Seminoles. They were defeated on the road in overtime by the Virginia Cavaliers, who entered the top 25 for the first time in six years. The Seminoles went from No. 8 to No. 18.
The Penn State Nittany Lions dropped from No. 3 to No. 7 after being defeated by the Oregon Ducks at home in overtime. Two SEC powerhouses, the Georgia Bulldogs and LSU Tigers, also suffered losses that dropped them seven and nine spots, respectively, to Nos. 12 and 13.
Oddly enough, one of the teams that benefited from all of those losses is the team that Iowa State is looking up to in most projections: the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Idle in Week 5, the Red Raiders moved up one spot to No. 11 following their massive victory over the Utah Utes in Week 4.
The Arizona State Sun Devils are back in the rankings, taking over at No. 25. That makes it four Big 12 programs in the rankings after the TCU Horned Frogs dropped out, losing at home to the Sun Devils on Friday evening.
Cyclones fans are likely wondering what it will take for their team to start inching up the rankings. There is still plenty of time for the squad to prove itself, but it certainly looks like it will be an uphill battle.