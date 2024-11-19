Iowa State football head coach Matt Campbell on Utah: ‘This is, bar none, the best defense we’ll play’
Matt Campbell has nothing but respect - like most in college football do - for Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham.
Like Campbell, Whittngham’s name has been floated for years for more “high-profile” positions around the landscape. And each year, just like Campbell, he has returned to Salt Lake City.
This season has not gone as expected for Whittingham or the Utes. From losing star quarterback Cam Rising twice including for the rest of the year, to a heartbreaking loss against in-state rival BYU, Utah is just 4-6 overall and 1-6 in the Big 12.
Iowa State (8-2, 5-2) comes in with momentum back on its side following a much-needed win over Cincinnati. The victory keeps the Cyclones in the running for a spot in the Big 12 title game in December, a place many predicted for the Utes.
Instead, Utah needs wins over its final two games just to meet bowl eligibility, which Campbell knows makes them an extremely dangerous opponent.
“This is, bar none, the best defense we’ll play,” Campbell said. “You look at the front-seven. They are all fifth- and sixth-year seniors, and some of the best defensive players in the country at their positions.”
That group includes linebackers Karene Reid and Lander Barton, along with defensive end Jonah Elliss, who are all graded as top NFL Draft prospects for 2025.
Utah has been reeling since a loss to Arizona
After surviving the first injury to Rising to start the year 4-0, the Utes have not won since, dropping six in a row. Of those six defeats, four have come by eight points or fewer, including a one-point loss to BYU two weeks ago.
Utah opened the year with wins over Southern Utah, Baylor, Utah State and Oklahoma State. Rising was injured in the win over Baylor, returning in October to play Arizona State. He again was hurt and has since opted for surgery.
“Just look at this football team: gritty, tough,” Campbell said. “They’ve been through heck and back with injuries; they’ve been right there to win all these football games.”
Utah got within 12 midway through the third quarter last week at Colorado before three touchdowns by the Buffaloes in the fourth blew the game open. The start of the current losing skid came with a 13-point loss to Arizona followed by an eight-point setback at Arizona State.
The Utes fell to TCU, 13-7, and Houston, 17-14, before the loss to BYU where they led until the final seconds.
