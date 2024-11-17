Iowa State football: Three stars in win for Cyclones over Cincinnati in Big 12 action
The Iowa State football team feeds off the nighttime energy that Jack Trice Stadium provides.
Coming off back-to-back losses that dropped the Cyclones from the Top 10 to out of the College Football Playoff rankings, the fans that packed the stands helped push Iowa State to a 34-17 victory over Cincinnati.
The win helped the Cyclones (8-2, 5-2) remain in contention for a spot in the Big 12 title game in December, and with it, an outside shot at the CFP’s 12-team field. While plenty still needs to take place in order for that to happen, for at least this weekend, ISU can relax.
Iowa State needed a little bit of everything in order to put the Bearcats away. Following a draw at the half, the Cyclone coaching staff made plenty of key adjustments to do just that.
Here are three stars from Iowa State’s win over Cincinnati:
Rocco Becht made big play after big play
If you want to put some early, early money on a possible 2026 Heisman Trophy darkhorse, you might want to look in the direction of Rocco Becht. The Iowa State quarterback has shown an uncanny ability to make the big play when his team needs it the most.
And they definitely needed it vs. Cincinnati.
With the Cyclones clinging to a 20-17 lead late in the fourth, Becht was in shotgun awaiting the snap on third-down when the ball came shooting out. Without flinching, the son of former NFL tight end Anthony Becht, jumped in the air and pulled it down with one hand.
From there, Becht showed off his athleticism, darting right up the middle before breaking right and into the end zone for a 15-yard touchdown scamper. It was just the play the Cyclones needed, giving them that final burst of momentum.
The drive consisted of over seven minutes, as ISU went 68 yards on 15 plays, converting three third-down attempts and a fourth-down.
Becht was 24 of 33 passing for 234 yards with a touchdown, adding 48 yards and a score with his legs.
Adjustments by Iowa State defense made all the difference
On the opening drive of the game, Cincinnati marched 75 yards on 10 plays, finishing it off with a touchdown off a perfect option play from Brendan Sorsby to Evan Pryor. For the next three-plus quarters, the Bearcats would reach the end zone just once more.
It appeared as if Cincinnati had something working with the option game, which was allowing Sorsby to use his athletic ability at will. While he would finish the night with 141 yards rushing, the Bearcats had just 121 of their 353 total yards after the break.
Iowa State defensive coordinator Jon Heacockseen must have saw something he could take advantage of, as his players were flying around the field with more of a sense of excitement after the break. They didn’t sack Sorsby, but they put pressure on him, forcing the QB to just 66 yards on 11 completions.
Tyler Onyedim recovered a fumble and Beau Freyler recorded six tackles. Six players had a tackle for loss.
Seldom-used senior Stevo Klotz comes to the rescue
You might have thought it was a typo by FOX when the name Stevo Klotz came on your screen. But have no fear, that is his actual name.
Klotz, the little-used senior tight end from Minnesota, was thrust into more action this weekend because of injuries. And maybe he provided the Cyclones with another weapon moving forward for the offense.
Or maybe Klotz just really doesn’t like Cincinnati.
Klotz hauled in a 26-yard touchdown on the opening drive of the second half to break the 10-10 tie and give Iowa State a lead they would never surrender. His only other touchdown as a Cyclone came last year against, you guessed it, the Bearcats.
While he would finish with two catches for 32 yards, it was his play on special teams that seemed to deliver the spark needed. On fourth-and-9 from the ISU 42, Klotz took the snap and showed off his speed, running for a first down and 22 yards.
Iowa State would add a 52-yard Kyle Konrardy field goal on the drive, giving them a two-score advantage as the third quarter wound down.
