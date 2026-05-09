Big 12 Running Back Rankings Entering the Upcoming Season

Big 12 football is the definition of what makes the sport great.

Amazing players, teams, and fanbases create a near perfect conference, and one that’s competitive almost every season. This upcoming year will have some great competition, especially at running back.

Let’s rank all projected RB1’s in the conference.

1. Caleb Hawkins - Oklahoma State Cowboys

RB Caleb Hawkins #24 at the first practice of spring football at Oklahoma State University (OSU) in Stillwater, Monday, March 9, 2026. | DOUG HOKE/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hawkins has to be the best running back in the Big 12. He was unbelievable last season with the North Texas Mean Green, and now joins his head coach, Eric Morris, at Oklahoma State.

With Drew Mestemaker at quarterback, it’s definitely going to be more of a pass-first offense, but clearly the two know how to play together from their time at North Texas. And Hawkins had 1,434 yards, even with Mestemaker as quarterback.

2. Cam Cook - West Virginia Mountaineers

Jax State's Cam Cook tries to evade the tackle of Kennesaw State's Alexander Ford during the C-USA Championship at AmFirst Stadium in Jacksonville, Alabama December 5, 2025. | Dave Hyatt / Hyatt Media LLC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How on earth did West Virginia get Cook? He was great for the TCU Horned Frogs two years ago, then transferred to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks, and solidified himself as a top back in the country.

He may not be the biggest name, but Cook has been cooking at the college level. Expect this West Virginia offense to be legit.

3. LJ Martin - BYU Cougars

Martin is a returner for BYU and looks to have another stellar season. With quarterback Bear Bachmeier holding some of the rushing duties, it gives Martin time and help to become a better running back. He will certainly be one of the best in the conference next season.

4. Cameron Dickey - Texas Tech Red Raiders

Dickey is a great player, and the consensus is that he will be great next season. He’s one of the most proven backs in the conference and should be a star once again.

But also, it depends on how heavy the team skews toward passing, especially if they have Brendan Sorsby. But who knows, Sorsby may not even play next season due to a gambling investigation.

5. Wayshawn Parker - Utah Utes

Nov 28, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Utah Utes running back Wayshawn Parker (1) runs the ball during the second half against the Utah Utes at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Parker returns after a near 1,000 rushing season with the Utes. They won’t have head coach Kyle Whittingham anymore, but Parker and quarterback Devon Dampier should be a great duo regardless.

6. Joe Jackson - Kansas State Wildcats

Jackson was important to Kansas State last season, even though their year didn’t go as planned. Now, he returns for another year and should be even better. The problem with the Wildcats isn’t in the run game at all.

7. Makhi Hughes - Houston Cougars

Hughes has probably had the weirdest path of any running back on this list. On one end, you can criticize his lack of playing time with the Oregon Ducks last season, getting just 70 yards on the year.

But on the other end is still the player who was one of the best running backs in the country for back-to-back seasons with the Tulane Green Wave. Regardless of how committed Houston is to the running game, Hughes should step up.

8. Jeremy Payne - TCU Horned Frogs

Nov 29, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs running back Jeremy Payne (26) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bearcats during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Payne is essentially the epitome of the majority of guys on this list. He played at TCU last year, had solid numbers, and returns for another year to hopefully do even better.

Coming back to the same program is big and rare in college football nowadays, so it’s important to see Payne come back if you’re a Frogs fan.

9. Dawson Pendergrass - Baylor Bears

Pendergrass missed all of last season with an injury, but it doesn’t take away the success he had in 2024. Hopefully, his 671 yards and six touchdowns don’t go anywhere next season.

10. Dylan Edwards - Kansas Jayhawks

Edwards has spent his career with the Kansas State Wildcats, an in-state rival of the Jayhawks. After a solid 2024 season, he regressed in 2025 and now looks to revive his career with a new team. He will return to Manhattan, KS, his old stomping grounds, on Oct. 17 for a highly anticipated rivalry game.

11. Kedrick Reescano - Arizona Wildcats

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Kedrick Reescano (3) scores a touchdown against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Reescano had fewer than 400 yards last season with Arizona, but his nine touchdowns are an interesting stat to look at. Reescano gets things done when in the red zone, and hopes to continue that next season.

12. Landon Chambers - UCF Knights

Chambers was a 1000+ yard rusher at the FCS level with the Central Arkansas Bears. Now he comes into town with high expectations and has already proven it at the collegiate level. Let’s see the real difference between the FCS and the Big 12.

13. Richard Young - Colorado Buffaloes

Young barely played last season, but it was for the Alabama Crimson Tide. His 64 yards from Alabama could still be impactful for Colorado, as he hopes to break out.

14. Cameron Pettaway - Iowa State Cyclones

Sep 6, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Bowling Green Falcons running back Cameron Pettaway (26) carries the ball as he is tackled by Cincinnati Bearcats safety Xavier Williams (36) in the first half at Nippert Stadium. | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

With the Bowling Green Falcons, Cameron Pettaway had a solid freshman season, gaining 365 yards on the ground, but he couldn’t find the end zone. Coming to Iowa State, he hopes to be a spark plug in the rushing game and hopes to find the end zone a lot more this upcoming season.

15. Kyson Brown - Arizona State Sun Devils

Brown returns after barely topping 100 yards last season with the Sun Devils. A return could be interesting, but he’s going to have to play a lot better in 2026.

16. Zion Johnson - Cincinnati Bearcats

Johnson also just cracked 100 yards, but did get a touchdown as well for Cincinnati last season. Coming back, he hopes the offense revolves around him more, and for the run game in general.