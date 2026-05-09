Big 12 Running Back Rankings Entering the Upcoming Season
Big 12 football is the definition of what makes the sport great.
Amazing players, teams, and fanbases create a near perfect conference, and one that’s competitive almost every season. This upcoming year will have some great competition, especially at running back.
Let’s rank all projected RB1’s in the conference.
1. Caleb Hawkins - Oklahoma State Cowboys
Hawkins has to be the best running back in the Big 12. He was unbelievable last season with the North Texas Mean Green, and now joins his head coach, Eric Morris, at Oklahoma State.
With Drew Mestemaker at quarterback, it’s definitely going to be more of a pass-first offense, but clearly the two know how to play together from their time at North Texas. And Hawkins had 1,434 yards, even with Mestemaker as quarterback.
2. Cam Cook - West Virginia Mountaineers
How on earth did West Virginia get Cook? He was great for the TCU Horned Frogs two years ago, then transferred to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks, and solidified himself as a top back in the country.
He may not be the biggest name, but Cook has been cooking at the college level. Expect this West Virginia offense to be legit.
3. LJ Martin - BYU Cougars
Martin is a returner for BYU and looks to have another stellar season. With quarterback Bear Bachmeier holding some of the rushing duties, it gives Martin time and help to become a better running back. He will certainly be one of the best in the conference next season.
4. Cameron Dickey - Texas Tech Red Raiders
Dickey is a great player, and the consensus is that he will be great next season. He’s one of the most proven backs in the conference and should be a star once again.
But also, it depends on how heavy the team skews toward passing, especially if they have Brendan Sorsby. But who knows, Sorsby may not even play next season due to a gambling investigation.
5. Wayshawn Parker - Utah Utes
Parker returns after a near 1,000 rushing season with the Utes. They won’t have head coach Kyle Whittingham anymore, but Parker and quarterback Devon Dampier should be a great duo regardless.
6. Joe Jackson - Kansas State Wildcats
Jackson was important to Kansas State last season, even though their year didn’t go as planned. Now, he returns for another year and should be even better. The problem with the Wildcats isn’t in the run game at all.
7. Makhi Hughes - Houston Cougars
Hughes has probably had the weirdest path of any running back on this list. On one end, you can criticize his lack of playing time with the Oregon Ducks last season, getting just 70 yards on the year.
But on the other end is still the player who was one of the best running backs in the country for back-to-back seasons with the Tulane Green Wave. Regardless of how committed Houston is to the running game, Hughes should step up.
8. Jeremy Payne - TCU Horned Frogs
Payne is essentially the epitome of the majority of guys on this list. He played at TCU last year, had solid numbers, and returns for another year to hopefully do even better.
Coming back to the same program is big and rare in college football nowadays, so it’s important to see Payne come back if you’re a Frogs fan.
9. Dawson Pendergrass - Baylor Bears
Pendergrass missed all of last season with an injury, but it doesn’t take away the success he had in 2024. Hopefully, his 671 yards and six touchdowns don’t go anywhere next season.
10. Dylan Edwards - Kansas Jayhawks
Edwards has spent his career with the Kansas State Wildcats, an in-state rival of the Jayhawks. After a solid 2024 season, he regressed in 2025 and now looks to revive his career with a new team. He will return to Manhattan, KS, his old stomping grounds, on Oct. 17 for a highly anticipated rivalry game.
11. Kedrick Reescano - Arizona Wildcats
Reescano had fewer than 400 yards last season with Arizona, but his nine touchdowns are an interesting stat to look at. Reescano gets things done when in the red zone, and hopes to continue that next season.
12. Landon Chambers - UCF Knights
Chambers was a 1000+ yard rusher at the FCS level with the Central Arkansas Bears. Now he comes into town with high expectations and has already proven it at the collegiate level. Let’s see the real difference between the FCS and the Big 12.
13. Richard Young - Colorado Buffaloes
Young barely played last season, but it was for the Alabama Crimson Tide. His 64 yards from Alabama could still be impactful for Colorado, as he hopes to break out.
14. Cameron Pettaway - Iowa State Cyclones
With the Bowling Green Falcons, Cameron Pettaway had a solid freshman season, gaining 365 yards on the ground, but he couldn’t find the end zone. Coming to Iowa State, he hopes to be a spark plug in the rushing game and hopes to find the end zone a lot more this upcoming season.
15. Kyson Brown - Arizona State Sun Devils
Brown returns after barely topping 100 yards last season with the Sun Devils. A return could be interesting, but he’s going to have to play a lot better in 2026.
16. Zion Johnson - Cincinnati Bearcats
Johnson also just cracked 100 yards, but did get a touchdown as well for Cincinnati last season. Coming back, he hopes the offense revolves around him more, and for the run game in general.
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Lucca Mazzie is a sports journalist from Menlo Park, CA, and is a part of the Iowa State Class of 2030. He has been in the sports world since his freshman year in high school, where he has worked with a number of websites such as On3/Rivals and On SI, as well as creating a few of his own websites and podcasts. He has covered schools such as Stanford, Michigan State, Saint Mary's, and Fresno State in the past, and looks to continue his work at Iowa State.