Cameron Pettaway an Intriguing Option for Iowa State Football

The Iowa State Cyclones have had an intriguing offseason with tons of movement both in and out.

A majority of Iowa State’s roster transferred out, with many heading to the Penn State Nittany Lions to follow former head coach Matt Campbell, and others headed elsewhere. But that also means many players came in, including the Cyclones’ potential starting running back for next season.

The Cyclones brought in Cameron Pettaway, who spent his freshman year in college with the Bowling Green Falcons. Pettaway was an intriguing piece for them.

He got 72 carries throughout the season, picking up a total of 365 rushing yards. In the air, he added 139 receiving yards on eight total catches. Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to reach the endzone on the ground last season.

Cameron Pettaway can be difference maker for Iowa State's offense

Iowa State offensive coordinate Tyler Roehl talks to media during a media opportunity at Stark Performance center on Feb. 11, 2026, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Both of his scores came in the air in a great performance against the Toledo Rockets. He only played nine games last season as well, meaning his numbers are a bit deflated.

Pettaway consistently contributed to the Falcons last year, getting 30 or more yards in the majority of games. His best rushing game of the year came against the UMass Minutemen, where he put up 87 yards. His best receiving game, as mentioned before, came against Toledo, where he had 118 yards in the air.

Pettaway showed tons of potential last season. He showcased that he could get yards at a consistent level throughout the season. Possessing a true dual-threat skill set, in a full season, Pettaway should show massive improvement during his sophomore season.

Cameron Pettaway was selected as Freshman of the Year after rushing 72 times for 365 yards (5.1 avg.) and catching eight passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns this season. He also led the nation in kick-return average at 33.0 yards per return. @BG_Football | #MACtion pic.twitter.com/Gst1m7LsCu — MACtion (@MACSports) December 4, 2025

The only problem comes with the fact that Iowa State is a big change. Instead of playing MAC opponents each week, he will have to take on Big 12 teams, which is going to be a lot tougher on Pettaway. However, he should be able to do well in his opportunities, as he showed with Bowling Green.

It’s a pivotal sophomore season for Pettaway, where the Cyclones need a lot out of him in the run game. If Pettaway can continue to showcase consistency on the ground, while also being a solid target as a receiver, he could end up being a key piece for Iowa State in the future.

Pettaway will get a perfect chance to present his skills when the Cyclones take on his former team, Bowling Green, on September 19, 2026, at Jack Trice Stadium. It’s the ideal opportunity to prove what a great player he can be.