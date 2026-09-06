What We Learned About Jaylen Raynor in Iowa State Football Debut

The Iowa State Cyclones were able to start off the season on a positive note with a comfortable win over Southeast Missouri. While this win was to be expected, it did provide some clarity on what the Cyclones could look like this season.

With the new era starting on Saturday for Iowa State, it was important for the team to get a win over SEMO. This was a game that they came in as a big favorite, and the Cyclones handled their business for the most part.

Due to all the new faces, it was always going to be interesting to see how things worked out on the field, but a 28-point win is a good thing and encouraging for what the outlook of the team could be.

On both sides of the ball, there were good performances by some of the new players that Jimmy Rogers brought in. However, at the most important position on the field, it was Jaylen Raynor making his first start for Iowa State.

The senior quarterback came over with three years of experience as a starter and some big shoes to fill. While it might not have been a perfect debut, it was an encouraging one for what could be to come.

Raynor Showcases Dual-Threat and Big-Play Abilities

Iowa State quarterback Jaylen Raynor (1) looks for a pass against Southeast Missouri during the first quarter in the week one NCAA football at Jack Trice Stadium parking lot on Sept. 5, 2026, in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Replacing Rocco Becht certainly came with a lot of pressure, but Raynor was able to answer the challenge for the most part on Saturday. As expected from seeing his playing style with the Arkansas State Red Wolves, the talented quarterback was able to hurt SEMO both through the air and on the ground.

As a passer, Raynor showcased the ability to get the ball down the field, with some big plays going to his new wide receivers. Overall, he went 8-for-16 passing with 184 yards in the air and two passing touchdowns.

However, while the numbers aren’t bad, he should have been intercepted one time, and a 50 percent completion percentage is something to work on.

While Raynor was able to help the Cyclones’ passing attack, he also showed what he could do on the ground. With seven rushes for 32 yards and two rushing touchdowns, it was a strong debut on the ground.

Overall, while it might not have been a perfect debut with some work to do on the passing game, it was a comfortable win for Iowa State, and Raynor flashed some encouraging signs going forward.